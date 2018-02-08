The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: How do you feel about university executives taking pay raises while students face tuition hikes?

Emily Rabasto and Storm RayFebruary 8, 2018Leave a Comment

The amount of California State University Chancellor Timothy White’s 2018 total pay and benefits has been raised to $542,947.82. White has accepted annual pay raises from the time he was hired, including in the years student tuition has increased. We asked students on campus to share their thoughts on university administrators’ salaries, pay raises and tuition hikes.

Tell us what you think about this week’s question by using #SacStateSays, and watch our video for this week’s question below.

