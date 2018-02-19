Drunken Kung Fu blends rock, hip-hop, reggae into unique sound

Drunken Kung Fu will be playing a free show at noon on Feb. 21 in the Redwood Room of The University Union.

Drunken Kung Fu has been dubbed as an “Afro-beat funk” group. Afro-beat is a genre that incorporates elements of African music as well as jazz, funk and soul.

The band is made of three members: Jacob Gleason on guitar and saxophone, Sam Phelps on vocals and keys and Matt Klee, the drummer.

The trio is based in Sacramento, but they play gigs as far as San Francisco, Las Vegas and Portland.

“We’ve always appreciated the support of Sac State,” Jacob Gleason said.

Having played on campus a handful of times before, he said the band is looking forward to coming back.

“There was a time I applied to Sac State but I didn’t have the foreign language requirement so they didn’t take me,” Gleason laughed.

“We all used to play in other bands,” Gleason said. “We met while touring with ZuhG around 2009, then we [Gleason and Klee] started Groovincible, and that band won a Sammie in 2016 for ‘Best Funk’. Sammie are the Sacramento Area Music Awards.”

“We keep things funky and danceable, we weave in and out of different genres: hip-hop, reggae, jam, classic rock, 90s music, there’s a lot of different influences at play,” Gleason said. “We’re all jazz musicians so there’s a jazz over tone plus a rock ‘n roll rawness to how we play. We make big sound with three people.”

Gleason said Drunken Kung Fu has been nominated for a reggae Sammie this year, even though he says he doesn’t necessarily see the band as reggae since they have a hard time categorizing their songs.

“I learned growing up playing in the school band and taking guitar lessons. My primary instrument was sax but I’ve played that and guitar equally as long. I’ve been doing that for over 20 years,” Gleason said.

The dynamics of Drunken Kung Fu fluctuate.

Sacramento-based funk band Drunken Kung Fu grooves in the University Union. pic.twitter.com/Wx3kTPGMj3 — Will Moon (@MoonMan0305) September 6, 2017

“There’s moments in our sets that are structured and moments of just jamming and looking at each other like, ‘this is awesome’,” Gleason said. “When we play a short set we can go through 3-4 songs without stopping but we like to do longer sets; the one at Sac State will just be more like a preview.”

“We can turn on a dime really, we’ve been playing together for about 10 years, it’s a lot of fun to play with these guys, they’re not just always lost in their instruments like some bands can be.”

Even though the trio typically identifies as an “Afro-beat” band, Gleason explains, Drunken Kung Fu certainly flows through other genres.

When asked if there have been negative responses to the band calling themselves an “Afro-beat” band, despite having no people of color in the group, Gleason quickly responded.

“I think the music defies racial boundaries. I don’t think any person should limit what they listen to or play based on the color of their skin.”

“Not every song is Afro-beat but there is a heavy, revolutionary commentary on the political stuff going on. Overall, we take opposition on war, I consider myself a conscientious objector of war. We talk about serious stuff.”

Looking towards the future, Gleason said the band has some new songs coming together.

“We’re currently working on a new record, we have a bunch of festivals lined up this summer.”

“We test things out and see how the audience reacts. What it comes down to is how to make the audience dance. Hopefully people feel inspired to dance it out and feel free.”