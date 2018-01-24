#SacStateSays: Are you fine with paying more tuition to pay for Graduation Initiative 2025?
The California State University Board of Trustees may raise tuition by $228 per semester unless the legislature fills a $170.9 million funding shortfall. $75 million of the funding shortfall is to fund a graduation initiative. Tell us what you think by using #SacStateSays on any social media platform.
