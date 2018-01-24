The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: Are you fine with paying more tuition to pay for Graduation Initiative 2025?

John Ferrannini

John Ferrannini

John Ferrannini, Copy editor
January 24, 2018
The California State University Board of Trustees may raise tuition by $228 per semester unless the legislature fills a $170.9 million funding shortfall. $75 million of the funding shortfall is to fund a graduation initiative. Tell us what you think by using #SacStateSays on any social media platform.

 

