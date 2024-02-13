The State Hornet Podcast #1: CFA agreement, Black History Month and President Luke Wood’s spring address

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Daniel Gonzales talk about recent Sacramento State news.
Patocka discusses the California Faculty Association’s strike that ended abruptly due to a tentative agreement being made. He also talks about the origins of Black History Month and updates on the men’s and women’s basketball season.
RELATED: BREAKING: California Faculty Association reaches tentative agreement with CSU
Gonzales breaks down President Luke Wood’s spring address, as well as the passing of alumnus and Sac State groundskeeper Richard Perry and the new collegiate boxing program.
Show notes:
Sac State boxing gets another round after 60 years
FAQ: What’s next for Sac State after the CFA cancels its strike
Sac State staff and students discuss opinions on CFA tentative agreement
Black History Month 2024
Sac State makes finishing touches for Portland State and Idaho
In Memoriam: Sac State alumnus Richard Perry
Sac State drops two more games to extend its losing streak to six
President Luke Wood’s spring address outlines campus goals