The State Hornet Podcast #1: CFA agreement, Black History Month and President Luke Wood’s spring address

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Daniel Gonzales talk about recent Sacramento State news.

Patocka discusses the California Faculty Association’s strike that ended abruptly due to a tentative agreement being made. He also talks about the origins of Black History Month and updates on the men’s and women’s basketball season.

Gonzales breaks down President Luke Wood’s spring address, as well as the passing of alumnus and Sac State groundskeeper Richard Perry and the new collegiate boxing program.

