Sac State boxing gets another round after 60 years

Sacramento State is bringing back its collegiate boxing program, according to an Instagram post made by President Luke Wood on Sunday.

In the post, Wood said the school would be announcing a coach and executive coach for the program in the following months. Brian Berger, the assistant athletic director, said the program, called CombatU, is expected to start in fall 2024.

“These sports will compete as a club sport similar to rugby, men’s volleyball and several others and will not be NCAA Sanctioned,” Berger said.

Berger said Sac State used to have a boxing team from 1955-61, but the NCAA discontinued boxing as a sport in 1961. According to the NCAA, the Sac State boxing team won national championships in 1957-59.

“The team was ranked as high as third in the nation,” Berger said.

According to the post, there will also be scholarship opportunities available for members, though Berger said he doesn’t currently have any information to share about these at this time.

Students who are interested in joining the program reach out to the email [email protected].