Swarm Report #4: Updates on football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer

Join staffers Evan Patocka and Orlando Fuller as they discuss how Sacramento State sports have been doing the past few weeks. Orlando talks about how football is doing after their loss against Idaho three weeks ago, and how the volleyball team is on the rise.

Evan discusses the men’s and women’s soccer teams, and how the men’s team has hit major lows, while the women’s team prepares for the conference playoffs.

Show Notes: