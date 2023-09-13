BREAKING: CSU Board of Trustees approves tuition increase proposal

The California State University Board of Trustees approved a multi-year tuition increase proposal Wednesday afternoon.

With the proposition in place, tuition rates will increase by 6% each year for five years, until the 2028-2029 academic year. The increase will begin fall 2024 and will continue over the next five academic school years.

The vote ended with 15 votes in favor and five opposed, resulting in the proposition being passed. Superintendent Tony Thurmound and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis voted against the increase.

“We cannot survive unless we take action,” Board member Jean Picker Firstenberg said. “No one wants to do this, but it is our responsibility.”

Following the implementation of the increase, assessments will be conducted to evaluate the impact of the new tuition rates on current and incoming students. The increase will impact all 23 qualifying campuses, starting at $342 for undergraduate students.

The 2024-2025 expenditure plan will see the newly earned funds from the increased tuition going primarily towards financial aid grants, university staff and consistent institutional maintenance, according to graphics presented during the meeting. Revenue will also go toward student enrollment, basic needs and mental health services.