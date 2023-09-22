The State Hornet Podcast #1: Tuition, Crime, Music and Football!

In this week’s episode of the State Hornet Podcast, Host and Podcast staffer Trevor Harris talks about how the California State University Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition across the CSU college system.

Next, he covered the last Stinger Sound Sessions Performance by Jakhari Smith. After that he touched on the ongoing case on Sexual Battery and Sexual Harassment that happened on Campus. Lastly the Sacramento State Hornet football team had a massive upset against the Stanford Cardinal last weekend.

Additional reporting by Huancheng Guan

