BREAKING: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with arrest on campus

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect near Parking Structure 5 following a stolen vehicle pursuit Monday, according to spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

Gandhi said the vehicle was spotted on Alhambra Boulevard and K Street, where sheriff’s deputies pursued it. Gandhi said they stopped following after the driver began moving erratically, with Sacramento Police following via helicopter.

Gandhi said the suspect was then seen entering Parking Structure 5, where sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to arrest them. According to an officer on the scene, the damage to the vehicle was caused by hitting a pole.

The officer said a second suspect was seen heading toward River Park. Gandhi said they were identified as a passenger, but were later accounted for and released.