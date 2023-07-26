STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Los Gents serenade with their “soulful rock” sound

Sacramento’s Los Gents join us for episode three of Stinger Sound Sessions.

Erick Guerrero (lead vocals/guitar/synthesizer), Uri Pacheco (bass/backing vocals), Rafa Guzman (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Arturo Guzman (drums/backing vocals) perform a smooth blend of oldie’s style music and Latin rock.

The band gives us a first look at new music in anticipation of upcoming releases slated for later this year. Listeners can look forward to the upbeat rhythms of “My Favorite All” or the soothing vocals of “Wonder,” and fans will appreciate the band’s performance of the Valens-esque “My Bonita.”

Don’t miss the chance to catch Los Gents live at the Sacramento Salsa Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fans can listen to their latest album “Catrina” on Spotify and Apple Music. Be sure to follow them on Instagram @los_gents and Facebook to stay updated on upcoming performances.

Video recorded by Cristian Gonzalez and Jacob Peterson.