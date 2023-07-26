STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Los Gents serenade with their “soulful rock” sound

The student news site of Sacramento State University

The California State Auditor releases a report on the California State University’s handling of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The report found the CSU had mishandled several investigations, including closing cases without formal investigations that warranted them. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
State audit finds CSU mishandled sexual harassment investigations
The Office of Equal Opportunity in Del Norte Hall, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. According to the Title IX assessment report for Sacramento State, many students were not aware where the office is located on campus.
CSU Title IX report reveals system-wide problems
Mildred García will be the 11th Chancellor of the CSU following an open session of the board, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. García has served as president of CSU Fullerton and CSU Dominguez Hills. (Graphic created in Canva by Jacob Peterson, photo courtesy of calstate.edu)
BREAKING: CSU Board of Trustees announces new Chancellor
A USA women’s soccer player attempts to block Finland at the Homeless World Cup’s introductory street soccer match at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium July 8. Street Soccer USA brought the HWC to Sacramento from July 8 to July 15.
Get the ball rolling: Soccermento State hosts Homeless World Cup first tournament
The Associated Students Inc.’s Appellate Council decided they will not hear the appeal from SSIS Director-Elect Nikita Akhumov (left) Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Isabella Jimenez (right), the runner up candidate, will take over the position the fall 2023 semester. (Photos provided by Sacramento State; graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard)
ASI Appellate Council will not hear candidate’s appeal over disqualification recommendation
Amador Hall’s sign contains labels for departments found in the hall on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Sacramento State Professor Rashad Baadqir is being accused of unethical academic practices after offering monetary extra credit fall 2022.
Ethnic studies professor faces allegations of unethical practice, offered monetary extra credit
William Gow, Asian American Studies assistant professor, gives opening remarks before the screening of short films based around Asian America stories during COVID Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Gow’s ETHN 113 Asian American Communities class screened documentaries.
Asian-American Studies program hosts student art showcase
(L-R) Dr. Greg B. Shaw, Dr. Joyce Mikal-Flynn, Charles Clark and Dr. Robert Pieretti at the Posttraumatic Growth conference in the Harper Alumni Center April 29, 2023. Clark was the keynote speaker for the conference put on by the Health and Human Services Department.
World-class athlete speaks on post traumatic growth
(L-R) Editor and assistant cinematographer Benjamin Baca, production assistant Emilie Jocson, producer and actor Zane Whitcomb and producer Jake Linn gathering for a break during the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Thursday, March 30, 2023. Sac State students had five days to produce the short film, highlighting persons’ with disabilities under the theme “romance.”
Disability and Visibility: Sac State Students take on film challenge
Sac State Salsa Loca Club President Isabel Chavez in the University Union Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Before becoming the club’s president, Chavez said she served as its treasurer and helped revive the club after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latin dance club returns to campus after pandemic hiatus
Jonathan Luke Wood will be taking over as the president of Sacramento State on July 16, according to a CSU press release Wednesday, May 24, 2023. A Sac State alumnus, Wood returns after working with San Diego State University since 2011. (Photo courtesy of CSU, CalstateTEACH)
Sac State alumnus Jonathan Luke Wood returns to Hornet’s nest as new president
Jonathan Luke Wood will take over as Sacramento State President on June 16, according to an email from the Office of the Chancellor, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Wood is a Sac State alumnus, having earned his bachelors in Black history and politics. Photo of Wood courtesy of the CSU. Graphic created in Canva.
Board of Trustees appoints Jonathan Luke Wood as new Sac State President
The hearing for complaints filed against Nikita Akhumov by Isabella Jimenez for the 2023 ASI elections in the University Union, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Committee released its decision regarding that hearing on Wednesday, May 24, recommending Akhumov be disqualified for campaign interference.
Elections complaints committee recommends disqualification for ASI student candidate
(L-R) Associated Students, Inc. presidential candidates Adoreil Ayoubgoulan, Emilie Jocson Nataly Andrade-Dominguez in The State Hornet studio March 31, 2023. The candidates have been campaigning since March 28 and Sacramento State students can vote in the University Union or the ASI website April 12-13. (Photos and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
State Hornet Series: Q&A with ASI presidential candidates
ASI Student Services Coordinator for KSSU Aaron Wall (middle) holding a microphone at an event in the Library Quad Monday, March 27, 2023. Wall is accused of making a Nazi salute during the recording of a podcast at KSSU.
Students recording podcast with KSSU say station advisor performed Nazi salute
(L-R) Nataly Andrade-Dominguez, Laura De la Garza Garcia, Lexa Estrella and Salma Pacheco are four out of five ASI board members that are of hispanic descent. The women hope to be role models to other young women through their leadership role at Sac State. (Graphic created on Canva by Alexis Hunt and Mercy Sosa)
Today’s student voice, tomorrow’s role models
Nida Muhummad Nyazi, 32, following his arrest in Germany, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The FBI announced in a press release on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that Niazy had been returned to the U.S. to stand trial for alleged sexual assaults (Photo provided by Sacramento Sherriff’s Department; graphic made on Canva by Jacob Peterson)
Sexual assault suspect extradited back to the U.S.
Parking Structure 3 located across from the Sacramento State Police Department at Sac State Tuesday, May 8, 2018. An occurrence of sexual battery at the structure was reported to campus police May 12, 2023. (Graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard)
BREAKING: Sexual battery reported to campus police
Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt
TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State
Sandra Pantoja, a fourth-year history major, sits between Tahoe Hall and The WELL Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Pantoja said she always carries her belongings with her so they won’t get stolen.
Understanding, preventing theft on campus
El mediocampista de tercer año de Sacramento State Francisco Magaña, espera el balón para enfrentarse al defensor de Sonoma State en el Hornet Field el sábado 8 de abril de 2023. Magaña juega su última temporada en el otoño de 2023 y busca hacer de su último baile con los Hornets algo memorable.
‘Podemos ganar esta cosa’: equipo de Fútbol masculino de Sac State cree en su carrera de Big West
Organizaciones y centros en el campus de Sacramento State organizan eventos en celebración de la semana nacional de concientización sobre los trabajadores agrícolas y más. (Gráfico creado en Canva)
Vista Previa: Semana Nacional de Concientización sobre los Trabajadores Agrícolas y más
Four Sacramento State alumni are making a new name for themselves in the USFL. McCloud Bethel-Thompson and Isaiah Hennie become key contributors to their respective teams. (Graphic made in Canva by Siany Harts)
Hornet alumni see professional playing time in professional football league
[FILE] Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy takes an at bat versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. With his fifth inning home run on Saturday, Aloy became the all time leader in Sacramento State’s Division I history for home runs hit by a freshman with 12.
‘Pass the Bat’: Hornets baseball wins second conference series of year
Sacramento State senior closer Jack Zalasky stands on top of parking structure three overlooking John Smith field on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Zalasky ranks third in Sacramento State history career saves with 23 saves.
Like father like son: Sac State closer follows in his dads steps
Marte Mapu makes a hand signal to the defense at Sacramento State on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Mapu became the highest draft pick in Sac State history when he was selected by the New England Patriots at 76th overall.
Marte Mapu becomes highest drafted Hornet into NFL
Freshman forward Kiir Kiir Chol Deng prepares for his sophomore season with the men’s basketball team. Over the last month and a half, Kiir Kiir said he has added 11 pounds of bulk to provide more physicality on the defensive end.
Three continents and 9,000 miles: Hoops prospect finds new home
Sac State has hired Aaron Kallhoff as the newest women’s basketball head coach. Kallhoff comes over from BYU, boasting over 20-years of coaching experience in NCAA women’s basketball. (Graphic made by Tony Rodriguez, Photo courtesy of Sac State Athletics)
BREAKING: Sac State hires new women’s basketball head coach
The Sacramento Kings are Pacific Division Champions due in large part to star guard De’Aaron Fox, who has led the team with 25.2 points per game. While holding the third seed, the Kings await the end of the regular season for their sixth seed opponent. (Photo taken from The Analyst; graphic made in Canva by Nathan Smith)
A Game of Thrones to face…the Kings?
Graphic made in Canva by Isaac Streeter
Swarm Report Week 6: A final look at women’s basketball
In 2022-2023 the Sacramento State men’s basketball team averaged 200 more people in attendance than the women’s team; that women’s team made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. “It doesn’t really matter how well we’re doing or how well they’re doing, the men’s team will kind of always have more support than us,” Sac State women’s basketball player Katie Peneueta said. (Graphic made in Canva by Siany Harts)
OPINION: Women’s basketball breaks records, still receives less support
[FILE] (L-R) Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and junior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez set up on defense against UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The left side of the infield started every game this series and combined to go 10-26 with four extra base hits including a home run each.
‘We gotta get it going’: Sac State baseball drops two more conference games
Freshman pitcher and outfielder Jaxon Byrd makes his collegiate pitching debut versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Byrd made his first collegiate start versus ninth ranked Stanford on Tuesday, April 18, throwing two innings and striking out two.
‘We were gonna win’: Sac State stuns #9 Stanford
Junior pitcher Cooper Rons throws a pitch to freshman catcher Jacob Cortez Sunday, April 16, 2023, at John Smith Field. Rons threw three and one-third innings on Sunday, setting a career high for strikeouts with six.
Weekend recap: Sac State baseball drops fourth conference series of year
Pins on a map represent different stops in former Sacramento State quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s professional playing career. He has played organized football for 20 years, professionally for 12. Photo: (L-R) Ezra Wright, Getty images, Bob Butrym. Graphic made in Canva by Isaac Streeter
Putting ‘journey’ in Journeyman: Sac State quarterback catches on in Canada
The newest Sac State head football coach Andy Thompson holds up a Hornet jersey with Athletic Director Mark Orr Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the Welcome Center at Sacramento State. Thompson was the defensive coordinator for the past four years under former head coach Troy Taylor until his announced promotion Thursday.
Sac State introduces Andy Thompson as new head football coach
(L-R) Gene and Kyle Sentkowski stand together outside of the Sac State Broad Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022. Sentkowski is the school record holder for most field goals in a single season with 21.
Burger King and skating shoes: Family motivates Sac State kicker
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sacramento State junior midfielder Francisco Magaña waiting on the ball to take on Sonoma State defender at Hornet Field Saturday, April. 8, 2023. Magaña will be a senior in the fall of 2023 and looks to make his last dance with the Hornets something memorable.
‘We can win the thing’: Sac State men’s soccer believes in a Big West run
Women’s Homeless World Cup winners holding up their trophy in 2015. The tournament will be held at Hornet Stadium for its 20th anniversary in July.
‘People just need a chance’: Street soccer tournament featuring unhoused players comes to Sacramento
Junior forward Austin Wehner during the men’s soccer practice at Hornet Field on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Wehner transferred from San Diego State to Sacramento State after three seasons with the Aztecs men’s soccer team.
From newcomer to captain: Sac State men’s soccer forward makes immediate impact
FILE: Sacramento State softball celebrates after a win against Southern Utah March 3, 2023 at Shea Stadium. The Hornets swept the University of Maine in a doubleheader Wednesday to move their record to 14-9 on the season.
Sac State softball takes first season sweep over University of Maine
Junior pitcher Savannah Wahl throws a pitch on the mound at Shea Stadium on Friday, March 3, 2023.. Wahl transferred from Butte community college in Oroville, California to Sacramento State this year.
Sac State softball brings heat at Capital Classic
The Sac State softball team huddles around home plate on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Sac State. The Hornets opened their season with the NorCal kickoff tournament where they won 2 of 5 games.
RECAP: Sac State softball drop 3 of 5 games in opening tournament
Graphic created in Canva.
Buzzin’ Dozen – Edition 1
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Setter Ashtin Olin sets the ball for teammates Bridgette Smith or Sarah Falk to spike during the third set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets lost the match against Portland State with a final score of 3-1.
SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose
(L-R) Juniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki during their home match versus Saint Mary’s at Sacramento State Tennis courts on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The duo went 20-1 in doubles play during the 2022 season. Photos by Hugo Quintanilla. Graphic created in canva by Chris Woodard
Two is better than one: Hungarian national champions serve aces for Sac State
Maddy Ferreros stands in front of the Sac State tennis court after finishing her training on April 20, 2022. She was named the Big Sky Conference womens tennis co-player of the week on April 5, 2022.
Sacramento State women’s tennis newcomer gleams in first season
Sac State junior Ori Maior serving against Montana State Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. The Hornets dropped their regular-season finale against the Bobcats 7-0.
Sac State’s Men’s Tennis suffers massive loss at Montana State
Sac State sophomore Rudolfs Aksenoks returns a serve to teammate Mate Voros on the other side of the court, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Asenoks is 4-0 this season in singles matches.
PREVIEW: Sac State’s men’s tennis team faces Saint Mary’s after two straight losses.
(FILE) Sac State junior middle blocker Kalani Hayes and junior outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann attempting to double block a ball at the net Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, against Idaho at The Nest. The Hornets ended their season with an even record of 15-15.
Hornets eliminated from the Big Sky tournament by Northern Colorado
(FILE) The Sac State women’s volleyball team gathers for a quick huddle during their game against the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022, at The Nest. The Hornets continue in the Big Sky tournament on Friday against University of Northern Colorado.
Hornets defeat Montana Grizzlies 3-1 in playoff quarterfinals
Sac State volleyball players huddle before going into their next set against Idaho State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at The Nest. The Hornets are now 14-14 overall and 10-6 in the Big Sky play heading into the Big Sky tournament.
Sac State volleyball falls 3-2 at home against Portland State in the regular season finale
Bridgette Smith poses for a portrait before womens volleyball practice at The Nest on November 1, 2022. After being named second team all-conference as a freshman, Smith was named first team all-Big Sky conference in 2021 as a sophomore.
‘I’m an undersized hitter’: Bridgette Smith leaves her impact on the court
Sac State volleyball players celebrate immediately after scoring against Idaho on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Nest. The Hornets are now 10-5 in the Big Sky conference play after winning 3-1 against the Vandals.
RECAP: Sac State volleyball dominates both Eastern Washington and University of Idaho at home
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
The Arts and Entertainment resident TV critic presents a guide for summer entertainment. Grab your favorite snack and relax on those warm summer nights. (Graphic created by Ryan Ascalon)
Summer Showtime: The hottest movies and TV series to beat the heat
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
Here are 10 songs you need to listen to this summer. From the timeless classic of “Surfin USA” to the modern hits such as “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, this is a playlist everyone can enjoy this summer. (Graphic created in Canva by Madelaine Church)
Hot hits for summer
Business marketing major Stacy Sei modeled an earth-inspired outfit at the Forces of Nature fashion show Sunday, April 23, 2023. An overarching theme of the show was sustainability in clothing.
GALLERY: Fashion on an elemental mission
(L-R) Fashion merchandising and management majors Joanne Lee and Sophy Xiong put the final touches on Lees dress design at the Forces of Nature dress rehearsal Thursday, April 13, 2023. Designers picked from one of four elements for inspiration: fire, water, earth and air.
Sac State’s Fashion Club primed for spring fashion show
A gas mask on the wall near the entrance of the Smog Collectors exhibit at the Library Gallery Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The lens reveals an image depicting various agents of pollution in modern society; the inscription on the filter provides some background behind the inspiration for the piece.
Grim gallery shows haunting future for generations to come
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
BTDT Been There Done That
Been There, Done That Ep 2: $100 vs. San Francisco
Classy Bag Lady’s Chic Boutique proprietor Connie McBride’s tile art on display at her booth at the Sacramento Black Expo on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. McBride’s boutique is a Sacramento-based mobile fashion business that offers unique clothing, jewelry and accessories.
Sacramento hosts annual celebration of Black Expo
Many Sac State students are dating and plan to have a romantic date on Valentine’s Day but can’t decide where to go. The State Hornet made a list of cafes, restaurants and bars to visit when love’s day is here. (Graphic by Madelaine Church made in Canva)
Love is in the hive
“Stinger Lickin’ Good” is a weekly food column that showcases budget-friendly recipes for college students. Enough to feed a crowd, these recipes are easy to make and can satisfy those with three roommates or none (we won’t judge). (Graphic made in Canva by Dominique Williams)
Stinger Lickin’ Good: Long-lasting lasagna
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Bad Barnacles splash into The State Hornet
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. Movie posters courtesy of Disney.
The Big Picture – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. Movie posters courtesy of A24.
The Big Picture – ‘Beau is Afraid’
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. Movie posters courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
The Big Picture – ‘The Batman’
Spring into full bloom with the seasons best from The State Hornets arts and entertainment section. The guide includes music, books, activities, movies and TV shows. (Graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard)
Ultimate Spring Guide 2023
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Los Gents serenade with their “soulful rock” sound
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Los Gents serenade with their “soulful rock” sound
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura S2 Ep.3: ‘9’ vs. ‘Frankenthumb’
Collectors Cave Episode 10: Series Finale Beyblade Tops
Collector’s Cave Episode 10: Series Finale ‘Beyblade Tops’
Graphic made in Canva
Trending now episode 4: Why was Trump Indicted?
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast: Take Back the Night, theft on campus and the Middle Class Scholarship
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast: Police call boxes, graduation location interference and the Out of the Darkness Walk
State Hornet Spotlight: Jared Gipson’s breakout season and TikTok success
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Organizaciones y centros en el campus de Sacramento State organizan eventos en celebración de la semana nacional de concientización sobre los trabajadores agrícolas y más. (Gráfico creado en Canva)
Vista Previa: Semana Nacional de Concientización sobre los Trabajadores Agrícolas y más
Kaliyah Vernon, estudiante de estudios étnicos y mujeres y de género, posa dentro del centro Serna el Lunes, febrero 28, 2023. Vernon habla de su experiencia siendo Afro-Latina. Foto de Vernon tomada por Itzel Espinoza. Gráfico creado en Canva por Mercy Sosa.
Afro-Latinidad: Viviendo en los márgenes
The Arcane title card that bursts onto screen after the mesmerizing title sequence of each episode. The striking visuals set the tone for the viewers journey through the series. (Image Courtesy of Netflix. Graphic created by Ryan Ascalon.)
The Idiot Box: ‘Arcane,’ emotional depth and action-packed thrills
“The Owl House” title card displays at the end of the opening theme. Step into the magical world and discover the wonders that await. (Images courtesy of Disney. Graphic created by Ryan Ascalon.)
The Idiot Box: ‘The Owl House,’ simply enchanting
Alexis Jimenez, an anthropology student, addressing the panel of administrators regarding the recent sexual assaults on and near campus in the Redwood Room of the University Union on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The State Hornet calls on the administration and the Sac State Police Department to increase transparency with the campus community and provide concrete plans for the solutions proposed. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa. Photo by Alyssa Branum.
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know
Women at Sacramento State walk around campus, their rights in the hands of a majority male US Senate, protected by a pro-choice California State Senate. Women at Sac State have more jurisdiction over their bodies than women in Texas, who have very little time to decide what’s best for them when they discover they are pregnant. Graphic made in Canva.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ means women, too
Joseph Castro speaks to Sacramento State over Zoom as well as in person during his first visit to the campus as Chancellor on Nov. 3, 2021. Castro lied about the constant Title IX violations of his Vice President of Student Affairs in order to become chancellor.
Editorial: Joseph Castro never deserved to be CSU Chancellor
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen addresses students in the crowd of California Faculty Association protestors at the University Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Nelsen said he could not get involved in the bargaining of CFA’s contracts. Photo of Nelsen taken by John Cabales. Graphic created in Canva.
EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign
The State Hornet Editorial Board urges Sac State students to vote no on the California gubernatorial recall election that could see Gavin Newsom ousted from office should it succeed. The election will take place Tuesday, Sept. 14.
EDITORIAL: Sac State students, you must vote no on the California recall election
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 1 : ‘The Cable Guy’ vs. ‘Excalibur’
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. (Movie posters courtesy of Lionsgate)
The Big Picture – John Wick 4
Newsletter editor and film critic Gavin S. Hudson has been reviewing movies since high school. “The Whale” has been nominated for three Oscars; is it worthy? Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson | movie posters courtesy of A24.
The Big Picture – ‘The Whale’
Series promotional poster featuring Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna and supporting cast. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once to something real?” (Picture courtesy of Disney+. Graphic created in Canva by Ryan Ascalon).
‘Andor’ grounds Star Wars universe in storytelling
(L-R) Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) looking out at post-apocalyptic Boston. They are about set out for an adventure that will change both of their lives (Photo courtesy, Sony Pictures)
‘The Last Of Us’ stands among the best game to-screen adaptations
“Construction Zone” sign posted on the ‘Esak’tima Center door in Lassen Hall Thursday, April 23, 2023 . To respect the land Sac State occupies, the name ‘Esak’tima means ‘A Place Where Knowledge Comes’ in the Nisenan language. (Photo by Jasmine Ascencio).
Renovations further delay launch of Sac State Native student center
Screencaps from the various works featured in The State Hornet Spring Picks. (Images courtesy of Universal Pictures, Studio Ghibli, Disney+, Fuji TV, NBC, Paramount Pictures, Open Road Films, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Netflix. Graphic made in Canva by Ryan Ascalon)
The State Hornet Spring Picks: 10 movies and TV shows to vibe with
The Out of the Darkness Campus Walk commences through the pathways at Sacramento State Thursday, April 6, 2023. Staff from Student Health Counseling Services in The WELL and Vice President of University Affairs, Alexandra Estrella lead the group.
GALLERY: Walk raises mental health awareness, remember victims of suicide

STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Los Gents serenade with their “soulful rock” sound

Oldies, classics and Latin rock combined with flair
Cristian Gonzalez
July 26, 2023
Cristian Gonzalez

 

Sacramento’s Los Gents join us for episode three of Stinger Sound Sessions. 

Erick Guerrero (lead vocals/guitar/synthesizer), Uri Pacheco (bass/backing vocals), Rafa Guzman (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Arturo Guzman (drums/backing vocals) perform a smooth blend of oldie’s style music and Latin rock. 

The band gives us a first look at new music in anticipation of upcoming releases slated for later this year. Listeners can look forward to the upbeat rhythms of “My Favorite All” or the soothing vocals of “Wonder,” and fans will appreciate the band’s performance of the Valens-esque “My Bonita.”

Don’t miss the chance to catch Los Gents live at the Sacramento Salsa Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16. 

Fans can listen to their latest album “Catrina” on Spotify and Apple Music. Be sure to follow them on Instagram @los_gents and Facebook to stay updated on upcoming performances. 

Video recorded by Cristian Gonzalez and Jacob Peterson.

STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Bad Barnacles splash into The State Hornet
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Bad Barnacles splash into The State Hornet
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Former Animals take over the newsroom
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Former Animals take over the newsroom
Greo the lead vocalist sings with BAOBAB at Eminent DoMane Barbers Lounge & Podcast Studio in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The band participated in The State Hornets third installment of Stinger Sound Sessions.
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: BAOBAB
Cristian Gonzalez, visual reporter
(he/him)
Cristian Gonzalez is a visuals staffer for The State Hornet. He is a political science and journalism major and has collected AAs in hospitality management, math, and physical sciences on his way to Sac State. He is interested in incorporating his love for local music, art and food into his work.
