STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Bad Barnacles splash into The State Hornet

Sacramento psych-surf rock band crashes the newsroom with unreleased music

Cristian Gonzalez

Cristian Gonzalez
May 31, 2023

Local Sacramento psych-surf rock band The Bad Barnacles join us in the newsroom for the second episode of the revived Stinger Sound Sessions.

Mateo L. Wappo (vocals/guitar), Adam Martinek (drums), Steven Morkert (guitar) and John Bisbee (bass) bring us Tarantino-inspired and psychedelic effect-driven tunes. 

The Bad Barnacles grace us with a number of never-before-heard songs including “Golden Gala” and “Fallout,” which feature fresh takes on a classic genre. Fans can often find the band at local venues like the Torch Club, Harlow’s, The Russ Room and The Starlet Room.  

The band is working on a new album, but listeners can find their catalog on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. Be sure to follow them on Instagram at @thebadbarnacles and Facebook or at their website to stay updated on show dates.  

Video recorded by Cristian Gonzalez, Kris Hall, James Fife and Ruth Finch.

STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Former Animals take over the newsroom
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Former Animals take over the newsroom
Mateo Briscoe performs “Heaven” with Sara and the Devil at Think Tank Production Studio in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Think Tank Music
Greo the lead vocalist sings with BAOBAB at Eminent DoMane Barbers Lounge & Podcast Studio in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The band participated in The State Hornets third installment of Stinger Sound Sessions.
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: BAOBAB