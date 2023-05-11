The State Hornet Podcast #12: Teamsters Protest, Sexual Assault Timeline and Asian-American studies art showcase.

Feyi Ekundare and Latravion Jones
May 11, 2023

In this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, host and podcast staffer Feyi Ekundare and co-host Latravion Jones talk about the teamsters protest,The State Hornet’s updated sexual assault timeline,  the Asain-American art showcase and Olympic gold medalist Charles Clark’s speach on normalizing mental health.
(L-R) Dr. Greg B. Shaw, Dr. Joyce Mikal-Flynn, Charles Clark and Dr. Robert Pieretti at the Posttraumatic Growth conference in the Harper Alumni Center April 29, 2023. Clark was the keynote speaker for the conference put on by the Health and Human Services Department.
World-class athlete speaks on post traumatic growth
Teamsters protest for contract negotiation awareness on Skilled Trades Day
Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt
TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State