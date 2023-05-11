The State Hornet Podcast #12: Teamsters Protest, Sexual Assault Timeline and Asian-American studies art showcase.

Feyi Ekundare, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Feyi Ekundare joined The State Hornet in the spring of 2022 as a podcast staffer. He is currently a senior majoring in journalism. Feyi's goal is to have a podcast where people of all perspectives are welcome to discuss political and cultural issues, alongside their personal views and experiences.
Latravion Jones, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Latravion Jones is a third-year journalism student from Victorville, Ca. This is his first semester with the Hornet as a staffer for the podcast section. Latravion is also a huge movie and sports fan; Go Ravens!