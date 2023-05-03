(Alyssa Branum)

Teamsters protest for contract negotiation awareness on Skilled Trades Day

Marchers prioritize steps for pay increase and keeping CSU contract work in-house

Alyssa Branum and Alesha Blaauw

May 3, 2023

Representatives from Teamsters Local 2010 union protested on Sacramento State’s campus Wednesday to bring awareness of the California State University system’s current contract negotiations as part of Skilled Trades Day.

Story continues below tweet

The union’s goal was to bring attention to the current contracts, which expire July 1, said Matthew Mason, a supervising automotive mechanic and bargaining team member for Teamsters. Members of Teamsters used May Day or International Workers Day, observed annually on May 1, to advocate for fair pay within the CSU system. 

Effective July 1, 2022, the General Salary Increase of bargaining unit employees was set at 3%, according to Article 24 in the Bargaining Agreement with CSU. 

Team members for Unit 6, the skilled trades section of the union, are advocating for improved compensation around proposed salary steps, along with keeping skilled trade work done within the CSU system in-house, said Mason.

Story continues below video

“They are also promising no GSIs, no General Salary Increases for the year,” Mason said. “So it’s effective, for this year, they’re bargaining on average 1%.”

The current CSU average pay falls 12% below the market due to a lack of a step system and salary increases over time, according to a flier listing talking points used by members during the event.

A full original contract and updated extensions of the agreement can be found on the CSU and Teamsters’ websites

Bargaining team members stressed the impact this has on students, staff and campuses as the CSU continues to delay investments into its workers. As outside contractors continue to be hired, campus workers are left with extra work and a stagnant wage.

“We do all the HVAC work, all the plumbing, all the electrical work, all the automotive work as well on campus and we fight to keep that work in-house,” Mason said. ”Every time a contractor comes on and does the work, we have to go behind them and correct it.”

The State Hornet’s Johnathan Rutz contributed to this story.

About the Contributors
Photo of Alyssa Branum
Alyssa Branum, visual reporter
(she/her)
Alyssa Branum is in her second semester working for The State Hornet and her third semester working for a publication. As a senior journalism major at Sac State, Branum looks forward to utilizing creative outlets, working towards her photojournalism career in visuals and connecting with others.
Photo of Alesha Blaauw
Alesha Blaauw, social media staffer
(she/her)
Alesha Blaauw is a fourth-year journalism student. This is her first semester at the State Hornet working as a part of the social media team. Her interests range from music, art, fashion, content creating and covering local events. She seeks to capture the true essence of Sac State and its student body.

 
Photo of Fernando Navarrete
Fernando Navarrete, multimedia reporter
(he/him)
Fernando Navarrete studies journalism at Sac State. He is currently working with the visuals team at The State Hornet.

