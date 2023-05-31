The First Chapter

Originally, “Diary of a Bookworm” started as an idea to bring awareness to the negative stigma behind romance books.

I was able to share with readers why it’s important to embrace romance books and not categorize them as “just sex” or “cringy.”

Romance books are a healthy way for people to learn about and express sexuality. The more you read, the more you learn.

Once I got the hang of writing my diary entries, I focused a lot on exploring recommendations of my favorite things to do while reading.

I included detailed books that represent underrepresented communities.

But, most of all I wrote about what I love: books.

So I wrote my first book review, which is where my passion lies now.

Months later I finally graduated, which means it's time to say goodbye.