BREAKING: Sac State hires new women’s basketball head coach

Sac State has hired Aaron Kallhoff as the newest women’s basketball head coach. Kallhoff comes over from BYU, boasting over 20-years of coaching experience in NCAA women’s basketball. (Graphic made by Tony Rodriguez, Photo courtesy of Sac State Athletics)

Sacramento State has hired former Brigham Young University assistant coach Aaron Kallhoff to be the newest Hornet women’s basketball head coach, per Sac State Athletics.

Kallhoff boasts impressive recruiting skills, helping BYU bring in a top-25 recruiting class in the nation last season. He has spent the last eight seasons helping power five teams, bringing in multiple strong classes.

“He is a dynamic coach and recruiter who is relentless in pursuit of excellence,” Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr said in a Sac State Athletics press release Monday announcing Kallhoff. “As evidenced by his outstanding 20-year track record of elevating numerous programs at every level of college basketball.”

Kallhoff will take over Sac State after the team’s most successful season in school history 25-8 and appeared in the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Despite the success, Kallhoff will have to replace the majority of the rotation from last year as Hornet players Isnelle Natabou, Katie Peneueta and Jordan Oliveras have all entered the transfer portal, with Kahlaijah Dean and Kaylin Randhawa both graduated.

Sac State has been searching for a new head coach since former Hornet head coach Mark Campbell left March 21 to become the head coach at Texas Christian University.

Kallhoff had two players taken in the 2022 WNBA draft and has had five players enter the league in total.

Silver Waves Media named Kallhoff one of the most impactful high major assistant coaches in 2022 while at Penn State.

“I look forward to building on the momentum from this past year’s success and winning championships for many years to come,” Kallhoff said in the press release. “Our staff will invest endlessly into the student-athletes of our program both on and off the court.”