State Hornet Series: Q&A with ASI presidential candidates

(L-R) Associated Students, Inc. presidential candidates Adoreil Ayoubgoulan, Emilie Jocson Nataly Andrade-Dominguez in The State Hornet studio March 31, 2023. The candidates have been campaigning since March 28 and Sacramento State students can vote in the University Union or the ASI website April 12-13. (Photos and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)

ASI campaigning began March 28 and elections will be held Wednesday and Thursday. The State Hornet invited the three presidential ticket candidates to discuss their campaign and detail the issues they see with the solutions they have.

Newsletter editor Gavin Hudson welcomed each candidate to The State Hornet studio and gave them 90 seconds to discuss their goals and how they might address mental health needs and campus safety.

You can vote online at www.asi.csus.edu starting 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 through 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Adoreil Ayoubgoulan and Christopher Gill

ASI presidential candidate Adoreil Ayoubgoulan and his running mate Christopher Gill explained their ideas for the position as well as what they believe makes them more qualified candidates. Ayoubgoulan was a social media staffer for The State Hornet last fall, but did not return this semester. He has been the Director of Arts and Letters for this academic year.

Gill is a third-year Sac State Journalism and Political Science double major and the Residence Hall Association Representative on the ASI board. He said he wants to make cultural centers in Lassen Hall like the MLK and APIDA Center more accessible.

Emilie Jocson and Bashaar Allathkani

ASI presidential candidate Emilie Jocson and their running mate Bashaar Allathkani gave their stance on student stakeholder engagement.

Jocson is an international student from the Philippines. She discussed her time engaging in activism since coming to Sac State.

With many students out of the student government loop, Allathkani said more should be done to get students involved on campus, including ASI-hosted events like town halls or interacting with centers and clubs.

Nataly Andrade-Dominguez and Veronica Boulos

ASI presidential candidate Nataly Andrade-Dominguez and her running mate Veronica Boulos mentioned their history as school politicians as their big selling point; Andrade-Dominguez has been in student government positions since her time in middle school. They both said their work as politicians, as well as their background as two women of color, gives them an advantage over the other candidates.

Andrade-Dominguez currently sits on the ASI board of directors as the VP of academic affairs and was involved in organizing the April 3 sexual assault town hall.