The State Hornet Podcast: Lab Rats band, Black Expo, APIDA center unveiling and annual Black professional mixer

The+State+Hornet+Podcast%3A+Lab+Rats+band%2C+Black+Expo%2C+APIDA+center+unveiling+and+annual+Black+professional+mixer

Lawrence Charles and Latravion Jones
March 2, 2023

On today’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, staffers Lawrence Charles and Latravion Jones highlight coverage of how Sacramento jazz band the Lab Rats came to be, as well as how this year’s annual Male Empowerment Collaborative mixer went. They also discuss last week’s Black Expo and the unveiling of the APIDA Center in Lassen Hall.

The Lab Rats are a local jazz band in Sacramento that formed a year ago. These born and raised Sacramento musicians are changing the music scene with their approach to modern American jazz. (Photos and graphic by Madelaine Church made in Canva. Mouse drawing by Miguel Recenedez. )
Lab Rats: Experimental musicians rise in Sacramento’s music scene
(L - R) Dr. Bena Arao, the senior director for resource management of Business and Administrative Services, and speaker Jerry L. Blake, Education Opportunity Program senior lead and male empowerment coordinator, at the Black Professional Speed Mixer hosted in Sacramento State’s University Union Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Male Empowerment Collaborative is designed to work with other support and academic enhancement programs, rather than compete with them.
The Male Empowerment Collaborative tackles Sac State’s low minority graduation rates
The Martin Luther King Jr center and the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center will open their doors to students Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The MLK Center, originally established in 2015, will be reopening as part of a relaunch, while Tuesday will mark the grand opening for the new APIDA Center. (Graphic created on Canva by Jacob Peterson)
Sac State launching two student centers in dedication to educational equality