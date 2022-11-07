Stinger Lickin’ Good: Perfect Pot Pie

Hey Hornets! Welcome to the first installment of Stinger Lickin’ Good — a weekly column delivering the most affordable, easy-to-make and crowd-friendly recipes.



This week, we’re making a classic comfort food — chicken pot pie.

I distinctly remember not liking pot pie as a child. Something about the idea of a bunch of ingredients mashed together didn’t sit right with me, though I don’t remember trying it before making that judgment.

When I was in junior high I stayed the night at a close friend’s house whose mom made pot pie for dinner. I was less than thrilled, but I ate it out of respect.

I’ll admit, it was one of the best things I had ever eaten! I don’t know how to explain it, but it felt like home.

Since then, I’ve been searching for a recipe that even came close to the pot pie that my friend’s mom made. I have to say, Costco’s premade pie came close but there was something still missing; it must’ve been that homemade touch.

Pinterest has become my favorite “social media” platform in recent years. While scrolling on the site a few years ago, I found a recipe for a hearty, affordable pot pie.

I used that recipe as a base and have altered it over time, purely by trial and error attempting to come close to the recipe that made me fall in love with the dish.

I’ve subtracted green beans, added celery, adjusted spice levels and learned that roux’s are way tastier than adding heavy cream. With this recipe, I’ve saved you all the time and jean sizes.

I’ll let you guys in on an early secret — Costco rotisserie chicken is the star of this recipe. Let’s be honest, how can you go wrong with a $4.99 whole chicken roasted right in front of you?

Any rotisserie will do If you don’t have a Costco membership, although you might pay a little more. Even better, the chicken in this recipe can be replaced by leftover Thanksgiving turkey!

The more I make and eat this dish, the more I understand the reason for “a bunch of ingredients mashed together.” You don’t have to make sides!

How to make hearty chicken pot pie:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees

2. Shred rotisserie chicken, saving gristle, fat and bones

3. Boil gristle, fat and bones in a pan with onion, carrot and celery with just enough water to cover them for 15 minutes

4. Add salt and pepper to taste along with a few good shakes of Italian seasoning

5. In a separate pan, cook celery, carrots and onions over medium heat in butter or oil until tender

6. Add corn and peas and cook for 2-3 minutes

7. From the first pan, strain liquid from the solid ingredients to create your broth

8. Make a roux (as butter and flour mixture) that’ll be used to thicken your broth

9. Mix the roux into the broth, whisking continuously

10. Add shredded chicken to the mixture, then add vegetables

11. Combine and roll out two store-bought pie crusts (let’s be easy on ourselves)

12. Place crust in large cast iron or pie pan sprayed with Pam

13. Add meat and vegetable mixture to pan

14. Combine and roll out two more pie crusts and place on top, pinching the edges to seal the top crust with the bottom. Cut multiple slits in the top of the dough.

15. Whisk together raw egg and water and brush it over the top crust and edges. Sprinkle pepper over the egg wash.

16. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let rest for 15 minutes.

That’s all for this week folks. Check back next Monday for another tried-and-true dish that’s sure to knock your socks off or make you want to change into some stretchy pants.