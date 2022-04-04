How to vote in ASI elections, State Hornet diversity audit and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On the most recent episode of The State Hornet Podcast, deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson interviews news staffer Casey Rafter about the upcoming Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. elections on April 6. Rafter explains how students can vote, what ASI positions are up for grabs and how much ASI board members are paid.

Dotson also gives a brief rundown of State Hornet Women’s History Month coverage, increasing California gas prices and The State Hornet’s mid-semester diversity audit.