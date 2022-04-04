How to vote in ASI elections, State Hornet diversity audit and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
April 4, 2022
On the most recent episode of The State Hornet Podcast, deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson interviews news staffer Casey Rafter about the upcoming Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. elections on April 6. Rafter explains how students can vote, what ASI positions are up for grabs and how much ASI board members are paid.
Dotson also gives a brief rundown of State Hornet Women’s History Month coverage, increasing California gas prices and The State Hornet’s mid-semester diversity audit.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod
Show Notes:
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2022 midway diversity audit report
The struggle is real: Gas prices are getting too high
Meet the board members of Diverse Women in Political Science: A place for Sac State women passionate about political science
Discussing the journey of women in color in modern-day America: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Women’s History Month Special
Female engineering majors face the challenges of succeeding in a male-dominated field