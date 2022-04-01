State Hornet Broadcast: Women’s History Month Special

Nadia Sabbaghian, Alexis Hunt, Erick Amaya, James Fife, and Isaiah Mercado
April 1, 2022

This week on The State Hornet Broadcast:

Multimedia Staffers Nadia Sabbaghian, Erick Amaya and Alexis Hunt highlight topics related to Women’s History Month. Nadia has a conversation with Lewa Day, third baseman for the Sac State Softball team. Alexis goes around campus quizzing people on women in history and Erick talks about the Women’s Resource Center at the University Union.

