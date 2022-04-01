State Hornet Broadcast: Women’s History Month Special

Nadia Sabbaghian, audience engagement
Nadia Sabbaghian is in The State Hornet’s audience engagement section. She is a senior, majoring in journalism and minoring in marketing, who joined the State Hornet in fall 2021. She currently works as a freelance writer for the Sacramento Bee high school sports section and is working towards becoming a sports reporter as well.
Erick Amaya, diversity, equity and inclusion writer
|Erick Amaya joins The State Hornet this fall as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion beat reporter. He was previously the sports editor at Los Medanos College in his hometown of Pittsburg, California. His most memorable moment as a student journalist is winning a sports photography contest at the 2019 JACC convention.
James Fife, multimedia editor
James Fife is the multimedia editor for The State Hornet. He previously was a film-set rat for The Art Institute-Sacramento and the photo editor for the Sac City Express. His interests include movies, games and taking long drives.