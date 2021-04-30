ASI officers share priorities, call for medical amnesty policy: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On today’s State Hornet Podcast: Associated Students, Inc. officers call for Sacramento State administration to implement a medical amnesty policy for students who are struggling with substance abuse issues and share their priorities for the 2021-2022 academic year, among other news.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

ASI calls on Sac State to amend alcohol and drug policy to include medical amnesty

Passing the torch: new ASI president and vice president elect share their priorities for 2021-22

Sac State takes first in ECAC Valorant championships: E-Swarm Report

Training, sacrifice and camaraderie have shaped Sac State softball team’s pitching ace

Jesse Thorn’s virtual visit to Sac State: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

