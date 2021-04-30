ASI officers share priorities, call for medical amnesty policy: STATE HORNET PODCAST
April 30, 2021
On today’s State Hornet Podcast: Associated Students, Inc. officers call for Sacramento State administration to implement a medical amnesty policy for students who are struggling with substance abuse issues and share their priorities for the 2021-2022 academic year, among other news.
