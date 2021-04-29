Passing the torch: new ASI president and vice president elect share their priorities for 2021-22

Allisyn Mayhew

Samantha Elizalde and Joseph Sais were elected as the new ASI president and vice president earlier this month for the 2021-22 school year. Current ASI president Noah Marty gave a few words of advice to his successors and explained what makes them the perfect fit for their new roles.

Elizalde and Sais said they are working hard to ensure students make a safe return to campus this fall and gave some insight into what students can expect from them as the new ASI president-elect and vice president-elect.