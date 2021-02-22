STATE HORNET NEWS: COVID-19 vaccines not mandatory for students, fall instruction anticipated to be 50% in-person

Gerardo Zavala, Dom Vitiello, and Sara Nevis

February 22, 2021

 On this edition of The State Hornet News, students will not need COVID-19 vaccines to return to campus, classes next year are expected to be 50% in-person and Congresswoman Doris Matsui tours the Sac State vaccination clinic. 

Plus, the Sac State softball team begins its season under COVID and our very own Estefany Nuñez breaks down her top 10 unforgettable books by Black female authors.

Related Stories
Estefany Nuñez’s diverse selection of book recommendations include a graphic novel, young adult, nonfiction and contemporary. Book covers by Riverhead Books, Doubleday Books, Amistad, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Quill Tree Books and St. Martin's Press. Estefany Nuñez
REVIEW: 10 unforgettable books by Black female authors
Flexibility, strength, delivery: How 3 Black-owned restaurants are surviving the pandemic
Flexibility, strength, delivery: How 3 Black-owned restaurants are surviving the pandemic
The Pan-African flag is made up of red, black and green stripes; the Black Power movement is symbolized by a fist. Several virtual events will be held in February to celebrate Black History Month.
Black History Month: 7 virtual, socially-distanced events in Sacramento
Related Stories
(File photo) Students walk across the library quad in May 2019. Sac State revealed this week that students returning to campus for the fall 2021 will not be required to have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sac State will not require COVID-19 vaccine - students, faculty react
California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro addresses student reporters in a virtual press conference Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. He said the CSU anticipates at least 50% of classes will be in-person in fall 2021.
CSU anticipates at least 50% of classes will be in-person for fall 2021
Congresswoman Doris Matsui toured Sacramento State’s vaccine facility and spoke about President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill Tuesday, Feb. 16. Matsui said the relief package is necessary in order to provide relief for those whose unemployment benefits are lapsing March 14.
Congresswoman Doris Matsui tours Sac State COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Related Stories
Outfielder Lewa Day practices her catching during a practice at the John Smith Field at Sac State on Friday, Feb. 7, 2021. Day is a sophomore on the team and also plays third base.
‘It’s been a huge adjustment’: Sac State softball team embraces changes entering 2021 season

 