STATE HORNET NEWS: COVID-19 vaccines not mandatory for students, fall instruction anticipated to be 50% in-person

Gerardo Zavala, Dom Vitiello, and Sara Nevis

On this edition of The State Hornet News, students will not need COVID-19 vaccines to return to campus, classes next year are expected to be 50% in-person and Congresswoman Doris Matsui tours the Sac State vaccination clinic.

Plus, the Sac State softball team begins its season under COVID and our very own Estefany Nuñez breaks down her top 10 unforgettable books by Black female authors.