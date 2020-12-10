Deaths of two teens shot at Arden Fair Mall lead to boycott protest

Dominic Vitiello

Black Lives Matter Sacramento and Our Streets Coalition held a protest to boycott Arden Fair Mall in a joint effort after the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr. and 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed-James. Following an altercation between two groups in the mall the brothers were shot and killed. Damario Beck has been arrested for the killings of the brothers according to the Sacramento Police Department.