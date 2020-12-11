Sac State men’s basketball game postponed following potential COVID-19 exposure
Matchup against Santa Clara to be rescheduled
December 11, 2020
The Hornets’ Saturday matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos has been postponed after a member of Sac State’s traveling party was recently exposed to COVID-19, according to Ryan Bjork, head of media relations.
After a dominant 3-0 start to its season, Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team will remain undefeated a bit longer.
This is the third basketball game including men’s and women’s to be either shut down or canceled in the 2020-2021 Sac State basketball season.
The Hornets and Broncos will attempt to reschedule the game to a later date, according to the Hornet Athletics website. The men’s basketball team’s next game is expected to be played Dec. 19 against UC Davis.
