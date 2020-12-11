Sac State men’s basketball game postponed following potential COVID-19 exposure

Sacramento State men’s basketball head coach Brian Katz talks to the team during a timeout in the first half of a game against the University of Idaho at The Nest at Sac State Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The men’s game scheduled for Dec. 12 against the University of Santa Clara was postponed after concerns that a member of the Sac State travel party may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Hornets’ Saturday matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos has been postponed after a member of Sac State’s traveling party was recently exposed to COVID-19, according to Ryan Bjork, head of media relations.

After a dominant 3-0 start to its season, Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team will remain undefeated a bit longer.

This is the third basketball game including men’s and women’s to be either shut down or canceled in the 2020-2021 Sac State basketball season.

The Hornets and Broncos will attempt to reschedule the game to a later date, according to the Hornet Athletics website. The men’s basketball team’s next game is expected to be played Dec. 19 against UC Davis.