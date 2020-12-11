Big West Board of Directors gives men’s soccer the boot

Big West fall sports set to take place in the spring have been canceled

Sac State senior midfielder Matt Carnefix dribbles upfield against San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Hornet Field. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, the Big West Board of Directors unanimously decided to all fall sports set to continue in the spring due to concerns over COVID-19 and the difficulty and resources it would take to keep student athletes safe.

The Sac State men’s soccer season has ended before it even started.

The Big West Conference announced the cancellation of all fall sports set to take place in the spring, including the Sac State men’s soccer season, in a statement on Thursday.

The Big West’s board said they made after considering how COVID-19 had presented challenges and safety concerns while also factoring in the resources that would’ve been required to protect student-athletes.

“Despite a strong desire to return our fall sport student-athletes to competition, the board unanimously agreed that the resources and protocols needed to safely and equitably conduct fall, winter and spring sports seasons concurrently was not in line with those priorities nor in the best interests of our student-athletes and coaches,” said Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly.

No decision has been made about the fate of other fall sports not affiliated with Big West set to take place in the spring, said Sac State President Robert Nelsen.

