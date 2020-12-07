Sac State Women’s basketball game against UC Davis canceled

Cancellation is due to updated health order in Yolo County

Jazmin Carrasco (4) dribbles the ball while she runs a play during the women’s basketball team practice at The Nest at Sacramento State Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The matchup against UC Davis Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 has been canceled due to an update to the Yolo County health order.

Sac State’s women’s basketball game against UC Davis on Tuesday has been canceled.

UC Davis announced a pause on their men’s and women’s basketball season in order to stay compliant with the updated Yolo county health order, which led to the decision to cancel the game.

This is the second women’s basketball game that has been canceled this season, the first being their season opener against William Jessup University on Nov. 30.

As a looming stay-at-home order for the Sacramento region could begin within the next week, it is unclear how that may affect Sac State’s basketball seasons.

Sac State is currently scheduled to play Nevada this Saturday at the Nest.

We have reached out to Assistant Athletic Director Brian Berger and are awaiting a comment on the future of the season.