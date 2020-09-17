REVIEW: MasterClass offers students one-year membership for $1

"Steph Curry" photo by by Rus.K is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0, "Steve Martin" photo by ellasportfolio is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0, "Gordon Ramsay" photo by gordonramsaysubmissions is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Graphic made in Canva by Max Connor.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, MasterClass will offer all college students a year long subscription to their platform for only $1.

MasterClass offers virtual classes taught by experts in different fields, including Serena Williams, Usher and Spike Lee.

The usual cost for a one-year subscription is $180, but by using an “@.edu” email address or proof of college registration, you unlock 365 days of access for a single dollar. However, this option is only available Sept. 17 until 11:59 p.m.

MasterClass public relations representative Caroline Stegner said that this subscription would not be automatically renewed, so forgetful students do not have to worry about accidentally paying the full price next September.

MasterClass offers a wide variety of classes, ranging from Tony Hawk teaching you how to skateboard to Samuel L. Jackson teaching you how to act. Each of the courses are about four hours long, featuring life advice and inside tips on the experts’ crafts.

I tried three of the MasterClasses Wednesday, and found myself learning a lot, but also having fun while doing so.

Cooking with Gordon Ramsay

First, I had cooking lessons with Gordon Ramsay and learned more than I ever thought there was to know about scrambled eggs.

My biggest takeaway was that Chef Ramsay said his kids were making scrambled eggs from 2 and a half to 3 years of age, which made me feel bad about how long it took me to learn.

Ramsay teaches knife skills and goes through all sorts of ingredients, teaching you everything from how to fillet a salmon to picking out the best seasonal vegetables.

Basketball with Steph Curry

Next I chose a basketball class with Stephen Curry. As a basketball fan I have watched hundreds of games Curry has played, but through Masterclass I saw him in a different manner.

He explained his form, and I got to hear things from his perspective as he discussed various tricks of the trade. He gives tips on how to shoot and goes over dribbling drills, all with humor and clarity.

It felt as if I was at a basketball camp with just me and Curry. I still can’t shoot like Curry but I gained some new skills I can put to work.

Comedy with Steve Martin

Lastly, I learned about comedy with Steve Martin. He kept the lessons interesting and enjoyable because of his comedic ability.

Personally, I enjoyed this one the most just because he seemed so passionate about sharing what he knew. I’m not ready to jump onto a stage but Martin really made it seem as though anyone who works hard can find something funny and creative in themselves.

The genres of the classes of videos are so widespread that you’re bound to find something that you’re interested in learning about. For instance, I’ve never completed a magic trick in my life, but I am certainly interested in watching Penn and Teller teach me magic for a couple of hours.

While some people might be burnt out on online classes due to Zoom courses, MasterClass finds a refreshing way to do something new, even if you just watch for the pure entertainment of it.