BROADCAST: Summer news you may have missed

The first episode of the State Hornet News broadcast for the fall 2020 semester covers stories from the summer, including Sacramento State students struggling to get out of leases at off-campus apartment complexes, former quarterback Kevin Thomson transferring to the University of Washington, California State University Chancellor Timothy White holding a virtual town hall to talk about COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming semester and more.

