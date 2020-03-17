CORONAVIRUS BRIEFS E2: Sac State commencement postponed, campus closures and more

The State Hornet is launching a new series of podcast briefs to keep you up-to-date on the latest news and developments concerning the new coronavirus in regard to Sacramento State and the surrounding community.

This episode features podcast editor Robbie Pierce, editor-in-chief Margherita Beale and managing editor Max Connor discussing a series of closures and postponements that rolled out for Sacramento State over the last few days since our first podcast.

One notable announcement was the postponement of commencement ceremonies, which Sac State President Robert Nelsen announced Tuesday.