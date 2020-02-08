Sac State softball team begins the Norcal Kickoff with two wins

Sac State sophomore shortstop Shea Graves runs for a ball against California Baptist at Shea Stadium on Friday, Feb. 7. The Hornets defeated California Baptist 6-0.

The Sacramento State softball team began the season competing at home in the NorCal Kickoff tournament, defeating California Baptist University 6-0 and Saint Mary’s College 2-0 at Shea Stadium on Friday.

After a scoreless first inning, senior catcher Jessica Scott crushed her first career home run to center field to give the Hornets (2-0) an early 2-0 lead over Cal Baptist (1-2).

Sac State ended the start of the NorCal Kickoff with a double play against Cal Baptist to secure a 6-0 win. The Hornets’ pitching staff gave up only four hits in their shut out of the Lancers.

Senior pitcher Jensen Main dominated in the circle against Cal Baptist and commended her team for their intensity and engagement.

“I think the team came out fiery and ready to go,” Main said. “It is the first game of the preseason and I thought we came out by putting the pressure on and made it look really good.”

The Hornet’s second opponent was Saint Mary’s (0-4), with which they were tied at 0-0 until the fourth inning. Freshman outfielder Haley Hanson scored on a single by sophomore infielder Shea Graves to give Sac State their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth.

Saint Mary’s had a chance with the tying run on second during the last inning, but the Hornets avoided the comeback to hang on for the 2-0 win.

Gallery | 4 Photos Luis Platero Sac State senior pitcher Jensen Main throws a pitch against California Baptist at Shea Stadium on Friday, Feb. 7. Main pitched six innings with two strikeouts and only four hits allowed against California Baptist.

“We came out attacking in the first game and they played confidently and were hungry and made good decisions,” said coach Lori Perez. “The success they had today was the product of the work they’ve been doing and putting in and learning.”

Sac State racked up 21 hits on the day while their pitching staff dominated, giving up just eight hits and no runs combined in the two games.

“The difference was the team and our approach,” Guzman said. “I think what needs to improve is our ability to score runners and make sure we are not all swinging for fences all the time, because we have a lot of power but speed as well. We need to utilize that.”