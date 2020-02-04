Sac State softball team prepares for upcoming season

Sac State senior catcher Jessica Scott receives the ball from senior pitcher Jensen Main during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Hornets begin their season Friday at Shea Stadium.

With the 2020 season fast approaching, the Sacramento State softball team is preparing for the season by building off last season’s success.

Despite winning over 30 games, the Hornets were eliminated in the semifinals, losing 7-6 in a heartbreaker against Northern Colorado at the Big Sky Tournament.

The Big Sky Conference polls revealed Sac State finished second place with 28 votes and one vote for first place. Last season, the Hornets finished with an overall record of 31-25 and 9-8 in conference play.

“We are appreciative that we are picked at the top two, but our goal is to win the whole (championship),” coach Lori Perez said.

The team begins the season with many returning players, such as junior infielder Mo Speith. Speith is returning after suffering from a knee injury last February and continues to be an outlet for all her teammates.

“The most important thing for me is to give people the best experience they can have while being on the program,” Speith said. “I want to make things (accessible) that I didn’t have accessible for me to them and the things that I loved and enjoyed and enriching it to our program.”

Sac State junior outfielder Charizma Guzman stands in center field during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Hornets were voted second place in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll.

At the start of the season, 10 new players strive for success. Speith believes the players have the heart and courage to overpass the expectations.

“I will expect a lot of hard fought games,” Speith said. “I am looking forward (to) many teams that are going to challenge us and a lot of teams that match us standing in talent-wise.”

Speith said she expects to beat their rival team at the University of California, Davis and Weber State, who won the Big Sky poll.

Senior catcher Jessica Scott hopes to implement the success from last season to the upcoming season by competing in every game.

“Something that we learned from last season was playing game-by-game and making sure of the little things and if we bring it over to this year, we will be great,” Scott said.

The team expects change with the new players, but coach Perez said she hopes her players are fearless.