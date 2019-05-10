Sac State softball pitcher throws first no-hitter in Big Sky Conference championship history

Facing elimination in the 2019 Big Sky Conference softball tournament, Sacramento State senior pitcher Savanna Corr threw a no-hitter as the Hornets defeated Idaho State 15-0 in five innings.

The game was the first no-hitter in Big Sky Conference tournament history and Corr’s second no-hitter of the season. The win came against a team that swept the Hornets over the weekend.

“I truly believe we will go as far as she will take us,” said Suzy Brookshire, a junior infielder.

The fourth-seeded Hornets lost their opening game Wednesday against Portland State 2-1 in 11 innings to set up the elimination game against the Bengals.

Brookshire and the Hornet offense came out firing on all cylinders. After scoring one run in the first inning, the Hornets scored eight runs in the second inning and after the third inning, held a 12-0 lead.

“We haven’t had such an offensive explosion in a long time,” Corr said. “They made a lot of errors and we capitalized on it. It’s nice to see 15 hits on the board too.”

Brookshire knocked in three runs and had a double in each of the second and third innings.

On May 4, Corr pitched against the Bengals and allowed five earned runs in a 6-4 loss for the Hornets. But with the season on the line, she got her revenge and her 20th win of the season.

“We lost in a sweep against them,” Corr said. “They may have won the battle, but we won the war.”

It was Corr’s second no-hitter of the season and it comes two days after she was named the Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week.

“I just feel like if I throw my best stuff I can beat any team,” Corr said. “I just wanted to do it for my team today. Playing Idaho State and being the team to knock them out, it feels like a great victory.”

The Hornets will face the University of Montana in another elimination game tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at Shea Stadium.

