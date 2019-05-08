The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sac State pitcher wins Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Year

8 Sac State players receive all-conference recognition

Sac State pitcher wins Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Year

Savannah Corr pitches during the Hornet's 3-1 loss to Berkeley on March 20. She finished her final season with a 19-12 record.

Aaron Jackson
May 7, 2019
Filed under Featured, Softball, Sports

Sacramento State senior pitcher Savanna Corr won the Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Year award after finishing her final season as a Hornet with a 19-12 season record.

The announcement was made on the Big Sky Softball’s Twitter account early Tuesday morning.

“Coach Perez called me right before the announcement and I actually started crying,” Corr said. “It was surreal to know everything I worked for paid off, and one of my goals this year was to receive the award.”

This is the fifth time a Sac State pitcher has won the award in seven years. The last to receive the honor was Celina Matthias in 2018.

Corr has been the ace of the Hornets pitching staff all season with a 2.24 ERA while striking out 154 batters. She pitched six shutouts this season, one of which was a perfect game against Fairleigh Dickinson University on March 10.

RELATED: Sac State pitcher throws second perfect game in program history

In 2018, Corr had a 3.36 ERA and only pitched half the innings she did this season.

“I worked very hard during the offseason to be at best for my team,” Corr said. “I wanted to end my softball career better than I started it here, and can happily say I did that now.”

Robyn Dobson – The State Hornet
Savanna Corr is the third Sac State pitcher in seven years to win the Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Year. She finished the 2019 season with a 2.23 ERA.

The other Hornets who received first team all-conference honors were senior outfielder Nene Alas and senior Krystal Aubert. Junior outfielder Suzy Brookshire was awarded second team honors and four others, including third baseman Sydney Rasmussen, second baseman Katie Vretzos, shortstop Shea Graves and outfielder Brianna Bowers, were awarded honorable mention awards.

The Big Sky Conference tournament begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Shea Stadium and will conclude with the championship Saturday.

RELATED: Sac State softball team defeats UC Davis for first time in 3 years

 

