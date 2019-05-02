Sac State softball team defeats UC Davis for first time in 3 years

The Sacramento State softball team beat University of California, Davis for the first time in three years Tuesday, seizing an early lead over the Aggies and never looking back, winning 6-1.

The Hornets (29-20, 9-5 Big Sky) scored first after a sacrifice fly by junior Suzy Brookshire brought home by senior Sydney Rasmussen. They added two more runs in the third off a home run by senior Nene Alas, in her fourth of the year, making the score 3-0.

“I was trying to keep my stride slow and keep my extension, which is what I’ve been working on over the past week,” Alas said.

The Aggies got one run back in the fifth off a passed ball, but left the bases loaded to end the inning.

“We’ve been in those situations all year and we knew that we had to get out of the inning with as little damage as possible,” said Sac State coach Lori Perez. “When you’re this far into the season, you are experienced and just have to execute.”

Sac State responded with three runs in the same inning, one off a home run by sophomore Katie Vretzos.

While the Hornets got into a couple of difficult situations, senior starting pitcher Savanna Corr was able to get out of them, only allowing one run, seven hits and three walks in the game. She pitched all seven innings in her final regular season home game as a Hornet.

“I just knew my defense would work behind me,” Corr said. “If I just worked my pitches and hit my spots then they were going to get themselves out more than they would get on base.”

The Hornets now travel to Idaho State University for a three-game series this weekend before coming home Wednesday for the start of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

“We need to do our job and secure the number two spot so that we get the bye,” Perez said. “Just keep playing good softball by making good pitches, adjustments and staying focused. Try to play our best this weekend and carry that momentum into the tournament.”

