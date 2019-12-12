SPORTS PODCAST: Top 10 sports stories of the semester
December 12, 2019
From Sac State football’s first year in the playoffs to the careers of former Sac State students Deuce and Mo, the sports section here at The State Hornet has had a lot to cover this semester. Here’s sports Editor Shaun Holkko’s top 10 sports stories of the semester on this week’s episode the State Hornet Sports Podcast.
Shaun’s Top 10:
- Volleyball coaches’ careers come full circle at Sac State
- Sac State softball head coach builds players into winners
- Former Hornets Deuce and Mo make their mark in Sacramento broadcasting
- Sac State’s high-flying center stays grounded with long walks
- With MLS team potentially incoming, Sac State’s soccer athletes have pro-level dreams
- Senior goalkeeper focused on career after season-ending ACL tear
- Sac State alumnus drafted in first round of G League draft to Stockton Kings
- Heart over height: Two 5’4 receivers make their mark at Sac State
- Kevin Thomson’s elbow cost him 2 seasons. Now, he’s getting them back
- Dominant defense leads way for Sac State football team
Music: Rumble by Bensound.com
