SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Do you know slang from New York?

Margherita Beale

Will Coburn and Shiavon Chatman
December 5, 2019

In this week’s episode of Shiavon’s Jawn, podcast host and opinion editor Shiavon Chatman sits down with copy editor Robbie Pierce and opinion writer Jonah Salazar to play a Jawn-style edition of “two truths and a lie.” Shiavon picked nine New York-based slang terms and Robbie and Jonah had to decipher which slang terms were real and which two (and a half) were fake after hearing them in a sentence.

Music: Chiba by Filmstro.com

