NEWS PODCAST: No charges filed in case of Sac State student's death

Jordan Silva-Benham and Will Coburn
November 15, 2019

Podcast editor Will Coburn sits down with news editor Jordan Silva-Benham to discuss the unanswered questions after the Sacramento County District Attorney decided no to press charges in relation to the death of Sacramento State student Will Molina, a member of the university’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter.

Molina died after being shot by a pellet gun last April at an “off-campus gathering” at a home inhabited by several members of the fraternity and known as “The Fratican.”

After a six-month investigation, the DA decided not to file charges in the case of Molina’s death. Sac State officials said in previous statements from April they would not take action until the police investigation was over, as the home has no official affiliation with the university.

Stories Covered:

No charges filed in case of Sac State fraternity member’s death
CSU begins search for new chancellor with Sac State open forum

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

