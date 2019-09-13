State Hornet News Episode 3: Overenrollment
September 13, 2019
The third episode of the weekly State Hornet News Podcast covering the 3500 waitlisted students Sac State accidentally invited to Accepted Students Day and discussing the details with higher education reporter Max Connor.
Stories covered:
Sac State accidentally accepts 3,500 waitlisted students
California college athletes could profit from endorsements if Newsom signs bill
After 3 weeks of delay, Academy65 residents move in to upper floors
Survey finds Sacramento residents agree humans contribute to climate change
Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com
