State Hornet News Episode 3: Overenrollment

Sac State students crowd the walkway near Placer Hall. In spring, Sac State accidentally sent invites to Admission Day to 3,500 students on the waitlist

Sac State students crowd the walkway near Placer Hall. In spring, Sac State accidentally sent invites to Admission Day to 3,500 students on the waitlist

Sac State students crowd the walkway near Placer Hall. In spring, Sac State accidentally sent invites to Admission Day to 3,500 students on the waitlist

Close Modal Window