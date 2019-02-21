Greek life on campus: its purpose and its problems
Sparked by an anonymous email and others that followed, Sacramento State’s Greek life has faced investigation, scrutiny and even international attention since late January.
After receiving these emails, The State Hornet set out to document the experiences of Greek life at Sac State. What is Greek life at Sac State, and why is it important? What do non-Greek students think about these allegations?
2019 Sac State Greek troubles continue
A timeline of anonymous allegations and ongoing investigations.
Sac State students weigh in on Greek life’s purpose
For some Sac State students, Greek life is part of what makes a caring campus. For others, paying to go to events with friends seems “pointless.”
#SacStateSays: ‘What do you think about the investigations into Sac State fraternities?’
After anonymous emails led to investigations of Greek life at Sac State, students shared their thoughts on the allegations.
EDITORIAL: To improve, Greeks must be held accountable
If Sac State’s Greek life is expected to improve after instances of misconduct the university needs to hold fraternities and sororities accountable in public light.
