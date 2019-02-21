The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays What do you think about the investigations into the fraternities at Sac State?

Johnathan Nack
February 20, 2019
Filed under News

After three anonymous emails that claimed to show evidence of hazing within the Delta Chi and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapters of Sacramento State, the university has launched an investigation into the former and affirmed the reinstatement of the latter. We asked students to share their reactions to the investigations and about the outlawed practice of hazing.

Ashton Byers contributed to this report

