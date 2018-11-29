Sac State extends deadlines as a result of campus closure

Sacramento State students returned to campus in a state of uncertainty, not knowing how a two week hiatus would affect their coursework and upcoming tests.

As a result of the closures, Sac State announced a series of academic deadline changes. Campus reopened Monday after being closed for two weeks to help protect the health and safety of its students due to poor air quality from the Camp Fire.

During the campus closure, all class assignments were postponed until classes resumed, including online classes. According to Sac State President Robert Nelsen, professors should make adjustments to syllabuses for the following weeks, deciding what students will and will not be accountable for when it comes to finals.

“No assignments could be due while classes were canceled,” said Anita Fitzhugh a Sac State public information officer. “Faculty have authority over their curriculum, and will be making decisions about the [syllabuses,] assignments and tests to complete the semester. Students should speak to their professors if they have questions.”

Besides coursework, other university deadlines have been extended to allow students and faculty time to get situated back on campus.

For students looking to drop any fall 2018 semester classes, the deadline is now Friday, Nov. 30. Students can visit the registrar website for more information on the process and signatures needed.

The housing installment payment deadline has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 1, including alternative payment plans and deferment deadlines.

For incoming college students, the Cal State Apply application has been extended until Dec. 15. Students who have been affected by the wildfires can also ask for an extension on the Fall 2019 application.

According to the Cal State website, students who are experiencing financial hardship in connection to the wildfires, limited to damage of home or evacuations of homes, can also apply for a fee waiver.

Advising holds for the spring 2019 will also be removed, but all other holds will remain if students have them.

Registration dates have not changed and appointments run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7. Open registration will begin Dec. 10 and run until Dec. 19.

According to the campus update, the finals week schedule will stay the same and the semester will not be extended.

“Overcoming the loss of the past two weeks will be a challenge for everyone on campus, but if we all commit to open and clear communication and a bit of patience, we will finish successfully,” Nelsen said.

Correction: This story was updated to correct an error.