SacStateSays: Should undocumented residents be given a path to citizenship?

Nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants in the United States today receive work permits and deportation relief via the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. We decided to ask students whether they believe undocumented immigrants who were brought over as children deserve a clear path to citizenship and why. Join the conversation on social media with #SacStateSays.

Photos by Vu Chau

