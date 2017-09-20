EDITORIAL: Greeks, it’s time to grow up a bit
Start making better decisions, instead of making a stereotype a prophecy
September 20, 2017
Filed under Featured, Opinion / Editorials
It’s clear as day; Sacramento State’s Greek life has problems.
It is clear as well that they are problems for all colleges with a Greek community. And it is not limited to the poor taste and poor behaviour of a fraternity or a sorority member, but it extends beyond to the habitual actions taken to endanger the lives of students and others.
It was a poor choice for Alexandra Jimenez, then 22, to drive after a night of drinking . It was a poor choice for Brett Jones, then 25, to get in the car with her, and not wear a seatbelt as they headed back towards campus from a bar downtown near 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Feb. 11, 2016.
And it was poor misfortune that the car carrying Jimenez and Jones would enter the onramp lane of Highway 50 near Howe Avenue and collide with a semi truck, ending Jones’ life.
It didn’t end Jimenez’s life, but it did change it. Later that year, she pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, was sentenced to a year of custody and five years of probation.
Before that night, she was a sociology major, an employee with Associated Students, Inc., and a sister of Sigma Kappa. Jones was a Marine, criminal justice major, and brother of Tau Kappa Epsilon, not at the time a recognized chapter.
For once, for all, for the sake of all those who may be next; it is time for Sac State’s Greek community to stop making poor decisions, regardless if they are going to be caught.
Stop hazing. Do not put people in unsafe situations. Do not endanger their lives, as the Louisiana State University chapter of Phi Delta Theta did to Maxwell Gruver this semester, or the Penn State chapter of Beta Theta Pi did to Tim Piazza last semester, as seems to happen every year.
Stop abusing alcohol. Do not binge drink. Do not force people to drink alcohol if they don’t want to. Do not encourage underage drinking in an unsafe setting. Ideally, don’t encourage it at all. Do not drink and drive.
Stop hiding things. Do not lie under investigation. Do not falsify evidence. Do not silence witnesses or victims. Do not listen if your adviser tells you to do any of those things. Advisers, don’t tell your members to do any of those things.
Stop pretending charity is your focus. We all know the focus, because it’s the same as almost every college student; get good enough grades and have fun. Be honest about why you joined your fraternity or sorority, or honestly care about charity. Actually fulfill your minimum requirement, or exceed it. Make it something that matters, rather than a curtain to get blacked out behind.
Stop turning a blind eye. Report things when you see them. Protect your brothers and sisters. Confront notions of sexism, racism, homophobia and all other afflictions of the human mind that pretend any one human is better than another.
Stop making excuses. Drinking, having sex, partying, being a leader of a community; these are all adult actions. Account for yourself and others, and make it count. Don’t lose more members the way Brett Jones and Alexandra Jimenez were lost.
Read the full report below:
Behind every curtain is a web of truths and lies.
Perhaps a true journalist wouldn’t hide behind a set of carefully chosen words. Or correlate the actions of a few, to represent the many.
There are no sources, no interviews, nor first hand accounts. It was wise to hide behind your words, but a coward nonetheless.
What does any of this have to do with Greek life? Some students who are Greek make poor decisions. Some tudents who aren’t Greek make poor decisions too, what a surprise. Who do you blame then, when there isn’t a whole organization to hold accountable for one person’s actions? Do you just blame the person who made the poor decision, or would that make too much sense?
Hello to whom wrote this editorial,
My name is Brandon Azevedo a proud member of the Delta Chi Fraternity here of the Sacramento State Chapter. I must say I am extremely disappointed and disrespected by this piece and the slippery slope argument it is attempting to poorly convey. You do not need to be in the Greek community to party, to drink excessively, or to make poor decisions. Using the lives of Alexandra and Brett as a launch point to say that the only values of Sigma Kappa, Tau Kappa Epsilon and the rest of the Greek community is binge drinking and intoxicated driving is an entire disregard and disrespect for their lives and legacy of the work they had done before that tragic event. I make no claim that their decisions were justified that night in anyway however for you to make the claim as well that the Greek community of Sacramento is guilty by association is as much of a ‘slippery slope’ that you claim about the lives of other men and women who were mistreated and lost around the United States. Every member including Alexandra and Brett participated in many community service events and philanthropies to help the local and national community yet there is never a mention of this events except as ‘a curtain to get blacked out behind’.
There is a clear disregard for the gravity of what that event caused for the TKE fraternity as well. For all of Brett’s brother and his friends his life will always be remembered and held in the highest regard as the TKE fraternity lives on his life in their work in re-establishing themselves here on campus. He was the last member needed to graduate from the sanctions placed upon TKE for them to be recognised again on campus and now he is gone because of a tragic incident that happens everyday in our society to all people of all affiliations. TKE from now on will always remember their fallen brother as the dying light of the old chapter that was extinguished for this new chapter to be ushered back onto campus.
So I ask on behalf of myself, my fellow Greek community and those who have been laid to rest to respect the tragedies of lose and acknowledge the work that we all do in the name of good for the community.
Thank you
As a Sac state alumni and close friend of Brett I find this in very poor taste to include this story as a way to get your point across. I understand the issues at hand but to use this story as a reference point is despicable and the author should be ashamed. Bad move by the hornet for allowing this to be posted.
I am pretty sure being part of the Greek system had nothing to do with that accident. BreTT hadn’t been a part of TKE in over 6 years. Totally incorrect editorial and the State Hornet should be ashamed this was even posted without having its facts straight.
Was this written out of hate for the Greek system or something against two individuals. Brett was out of the Greek system for 5 years when he passed and his way of pretending charity was the focus was by being a Marine during and after TKE. Your article doesn’t make any relevant connection to his past time as a Greek member, his life choices, and how he passed. The article makes zero references to other specific issues on a CSU campus related to drinking and the Greek system. Lastly, the article is unable to provide a single recommendation to fix the problems they feel are present. Are State Hornet writers unable to conduct any sound thought process past complaining? Make better decisions about who is allowed to write for you Sac State.
Don’t be pissed you didn’t get a bid.
You GDI NF mf
My name is Melissa Clark, I am a third year student at CSU Sacramento, I am heavily involved in Greek life, and I am EXTREMLY disappointed that my campus would allow an article this rude and attacking to be published. Greek life not only at sac state but nationwide is encouraging and inspiring to young men and women everywhere. The students who you wrongly name dropped, are aware of their mistakes from the past, and are dealing with them and only wish to move on. The public attacks Greek life and only want us to become a more positive part of America but what most don’t realize is that it already is. Accroding to a TRUSTED source from USA Today, an article states “According to the most recent National Panhellenic Council 2013-2014 annual report, sorority women from across the nation raised over $5.7 million for philanthropies and reported nearly 1 million hours of community service in the last academic year alone.
Even more impressive is that, in the same time frame, fraternity men in The North American Interfraternity Conference raised $20.7 million for philanthropies and completed 3.8 million hours of community service.”
While this data is slightly outdated, Greek life has only grown since then and only been able to make a bigger impact on the philanthropies that they wish to help.
Our philanthropies are INCREDIBLY important to us, as my family has first hand benefitted off of the philanthropy that my sorority supports.
Greek life has done nothin but help me grow as a young woman, with larger goals and a happier life. While we do have our negative, our positives out weigh them by a lot. We as a Greek community do not wish to attack or harm anyone else, we just ask that you know more about Greek life, before trying to accuse us of something that we simply are not.
Before anything I just want us college educated individuals to recognize what this article is filed under: “Filed under Featured, Opinion / Editorials”. KEY WORD: OPINION.
It is amazing to me that one person, who clearly wasn’t comfortable enough with his/her opinion so remained anonymous, could create such a huge allegations about a community of individuals that are grouped together across the nation.
“Stop pretending charity is your focus.”
FACT: according to NJIT-
Over $7 million is raised each year by Greeks nationally
850,000 hours are volunteered by greeks annually
The Greek system is the largest network of volunteers in the US, with members donating over 10 million hours of volunteer service each year
71% of those listed in “Who’s Who in America” belong to a fraternity
Heres a little more factual information for yah:
There are over 9 million Greek members nationally
In the past five years, more than 100 colleges and universities have opened their doors for the first time to fraternities.
Of the nation’s 50 largest corporations, 43 are headed by fraternity men.
85% of the Fortune 500 executives belong to a fraternity.
40 of 47 U.S. Supreme Court Justices since 1910 were fraternity men.
76% of all Congressmen and Senators belong to a fraternity.
Every U.S. President and Vice President, except two in each office, born since the first social fraternity was founded in 1825 have been members of a fraternity.
63% of the U.S. President’s Cabinet members since 1900 have been Greek.
A National Conference report shows a high percentage of the 4,000 NIC fraternity chapters are above the All-Men’s scholastic average on their respective campuses.
A U.S. Government study shows that over 70% of all those who join a fraternity/sororitiy graduate, while under 50% of all non-fraternity/sorority persons graduate.
Less than 2% of an average college student’s expenses go toward fraternity dues. (U.S. Office of Education)
Over 85% of the student leaders on some 730 campuses are involved in the Greek community.
The first Female Senator was Greek
The first Female Astronaut was Greek
All of the Apollo 11 Astronauts are Greek
SO, while I could go on and on about how this article made me and (I’m sure) other members of the greek community feel, negativity can only be fought through positivity.
EVERYONE makes mistakes. EVERYONE makes poor choices.
JOINING GREEK LIFE IS NEITHER A MISTAKE OR A POOR CHOICE.
I get it, it’s really easy to bash people for the mistakes and “poor” life choices people make, especially the ones that YOU don’t agree with and who could blame you for stooping to the same level every news and media affiliate does by writing about negative opinion based “news” just to create unnecessary problems.
In a world that is filled with so much negativity, I would have expected the State Hornet to rise above. As an alumni, graduate student, and proud sorority member I’m saddened by the fact that you can’t yet realize that we aren’t putting ourselves in the stereotypical bubble society has created…you are.
Patricia Cortina
Let me ask you a question, are you or have you personally ever been a part of a Greek organization in your lifetime to know what you’re writing about? You want to talk about us beating the stereotype when everything you’ve written is stereotypical notions that have been made about Greek organizations for years. Yes, we party, drink, and make bad decisions but so does every other college student. To question our integrity about helping non-profit organizations based off these actions is just childish. Coming from the philanthropy Chairwoman of Gamma Phi Beta, you have no idea what goes into planning these events to raise a lot of money for people less fortunate. It’s stressful and entails months of planning to ensure these organizations get the best from us but excuse me for having a beer or two to release stress. Besides the fact that your statements are already know facts to have the audacity to drag a deceased member of the Greek communities name through the mud is extremely distasteful. How do you think his family will feel when they read this? He paid for his mistakes but to bring it up months later to remind everyone of the tragedy is a low blow. At least have some respect for his family to keep his name out of the article. You obviously don’t have enough background information to know the entire context of the situation but I will leave you in your ignorance. I am extremely disappointed and disgusted that this article came from our campus, let alone someone that isn’t even involved in the Greek community. I hope next time you decide to speak on behalf of another group of people you get your facts straight. As a writer you should at least do that much.
It truly is a sad thing to see, when an organization such as yourself chooses to slander something that already is constantly fighting for truth. We as a Greek community wouldn’t choose such words, comments, or actions as to put your name on an article and speak in such a rude manner. Some may say that you hide behind the desk because you don’t want to receive any retaliation or repercussions for this article, But I think that you hide because you know you were wrong to write such a thing. I have many questions about whoever you are, such as do you even belong to the greek community? Do you have friends in the Greek community? Are you proud? What was this supposed to accomplish? As a person, most likely a student do you even have the right to put out such judgmental words? I think not. I also think that you know very little about the Greek community because if you knew us then you wouldn’t have picked your words so carefully, you wouldn’t have picked out the faults of a few to label the rest. You say to grow up, well I think that it is you who should see that we are growing, not as individuals but as a community. As we unify there will be as you would say a “bad taste” coming to prove you wrong. We are so much more than what you see and I would hope that you would showcase the good points of this community rather that try to cut it down with your cheap words. If you had any real concern about the Greek life it would be to help unify us in times when there is trouble, or people are being hurt, not make us put our fight faces on because we feel that we are being attacked. My last comments would be about your poor judgement on what a Philanthropy means to the Greek community. For many of us its what keeps us at this school, in our sorority or fraternity, and in some cases this is how we choose to be forgiven for our mistakes. We want to protect something that connects with our hearts, and we want to give purpose to our lives. As a person who does get good grades, and wants to have fun, well guess what I’m sorry but I also want to spend time raising money for a good cause. I would much rather spend my time and money saving peoples lives, families, and futures, than raising money to fund a school paper that is just going to attack its students. I hope you are proud and can live with the guilt of hurting the many to feel as though you saved a few that have already been saved. In your next article maybe you will spend more time thinking about the students rather than thinking about that you believe we need to read. As you are obviously very opinionated and so are we, enjoy the endless comments to come and read carefully as you go through them. You may actually learn something.
Brett’s passing was, and still is extremely difficult for friends and family to digest. The author(s) holds nothing back when inserting Brett into a poorly written artical. Which is false AF! If your message was to prevent alcohol related incidents, why wouldn’t you provide solutions…? How about educating students on the ramifications of alcohol poisoning/overdosing? I don’t see either in the article above. However you’re extremely well spoken in the captain obvious category… “Don’t drink and drive” come on guy, no S#%*. Provide help or solutions if you plan on achieving your goal of this article. Which was what again exactly?
I remember when I was a student at CSUS. I had workshops based on a task or assignment. During these workshops we would establish a goal and work towards validating our report. To me it seems like your goal was to bash the Greek system (which I’m not a fan of anyway) and throwing Brett in here was your way of ‘validating’ the article. Hit the drawing board guy, this article was trash….
The fact that Tom Carroll, the school administrator who was formerly the Greek life coordinator, asked on this thread “What does any of this have to do with Greek life?” is shamefully dishonest and 100% indicative of the problem. It’s like a tobacco company saying “non smokers get sick too so obviously there’s no connection to cigarettes.” We all know Greek organizations facilitate bad behavior – the question is what, if anything, to do. Ridiculous. Utter abdication of responsibility.
A lot of the current and former Greeks are coming off as real high and mighty,
