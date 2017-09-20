The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: What is your impression of Greek life on campus?

Photos by Vu Chau

Photos by Vu Chau

Vu Chau
September 20, 2017
Nearly 5 percent of Sacramento State’s student body are members of a Greek organization. Nearly 100 percent of students have to walk through all the recruiting chapters the first week of school. We asked students for their impression of Greek life, and you can answer too by using #SacStateSays on any social media platform. (Click through slideshow for students’ responses)

