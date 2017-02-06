Letter to the editor: Sac State protesters must ‘persist’ in opposing Trump

An open letter to the State Hornet,

At Thursday’s demonstration I saw the best of what our country and campus can be. As I stood among the demonstrators in the library quad, I saw individuals from all walks of life standing together in opposition to the unconstitutional, and asinine edicts coming out of the Trump White House. I marched in solidarity with hundreds of others to send a clear message to those marginalized communities targeted by the Trump administration. They are welcome on our campus, and in our community. You have allies, and we will stand with you. We said it loud. We said it clear. Refugees are welcome here!

As someone who is actively engaged in politics on a regular basis, I know how difficult it can be to organize an effective demonstration. Getting that many people together, in one place, and working together towards a common goal is no easy task. The organizers of Thursday’s event did an outstanding job, and they deserve to be commended for their efforts. They reached out to numerous clubs and organizations on campus, and built up a coalition as diverse as our student body, in a very short amount of time. They created an intersectional demonstration in a matter of days in which all voices were welcomed, and where all spoke with one voice. No ban! No wall! Sac State is for all!

Since the election I have heard many people ask, what do I do now? How can I stand up for my values, my beliefs, my rights and the rights of others? You need look no further than Thursday for your answer. We must stand together in solidarity today, tomorrow, the day after that, and all the days that follow. Just as we stood together Thursday. The threats we face from the current administration will not end in a matter of days, weeks, or months. They will persist, and we must as well. Nonviolent direct action and civil disobedience are tactics which are worthy of the lofty goals to which we aspire. Let us rise above the petty provocations of those who would seek to drag us down beneath the dignity of our cause. Just as we did Thursday. There will always be those who will seek to delegitimize the fight for justice. They will try to turn us and our efforts into the caricatures of our movement that they hold in their heads. When they fail to do so, they will seek to distract. They will attempt to turn the focus, and the dialogue, away from the peaceful and powerful messages that demonstrations like Thursday’s send. There is nothing more American than dissent; Thursday, in line with the greatest of our American traditions, we took to the town square to express ours. We did so peacefully, we did so respectfully, and we ensured that all voices were given a platform. It was an uplifting demonstration and I am grateful for all who participated.

Educate. Agitate. Organize. Resist. Stand up! Fight back!

Tim Sullivan,

President,

College Democrats at Sacramento State