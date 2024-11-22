BREAKING: Sac State announces multi-year partnership with Sky River Casino and Wilton Rancheria tribe

Sacramento State announced a multi-year partnership with Sky River Casino and the Wilton Rancheria tribe in a press conference on Friday.

The press conference was held by President Luke Wood, Senior Associate Athletic Director Andy Fiske and Chairman of Wilton Rancheria Jesus Tarango. They introduced the partnership with Sky River Casino and Wilton Rancheria, and its impact for the Sac State and Native American communities.

“One of our goals with doing both, this partnership and the launch of the Native American College, was to try and push every college and university in the country to be more focused on doing this kind of work,” Wood said. “At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision and a commitment to education as a bridge to empowerment and opportunity.”

The Native American College, announced at the state Capitol on Nov. 8, aims to give students access to a community focused on Native culture and offers support to students to help them through college. It is the first of its kind in the California State University system and will start enrollment in fall 2025.

Tarango said the Wilton Rancheria tribe is showing support for the Native American College with the partnership.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our belief in the power of education and cultural recognition,” Tarango said. “By empowering Native American students with access to academic resources and support, we are helping to pave the way for a brighter future.”

The College will also push for students who aren’t Native to learn about Native culture and traditions.

“We’re going to lean in on being inclusive,” Wood said. “That means that we’re going to create experiences that are themed and centered around certain cultures, but we’re going to make sure those opportunities are opened up to everyone.”

Wood said Wilton Rancheria and Sky River Casino will serve as presenting sponsors for the 70th annual Causeway Classic between Sac State and University of California, Davis on Nov. 23. The game’s theme will revolve around Native American Heritage Day, which is on Nov. 29.

“This is not just another game,” Tarango said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate community pride, school spirit and the power of sports to unite us all.”

Wood said there will be a celebration of culture and tradition throughout the game.

“We will feature Native American videos and facts, along with an ongoing recognition of Sacramento State’s Native American College,” Wood said.

As a part of the sponsorship, a new football helmet design was introduced that features symbols of the Wilton Rancheria tribe and will be worn during the game.

Tarango said the helmet design represents the tribes’ heritage and emphasizes traditions. The design features symbols such as a river pattern running across the top of the helmet and the seal of the Wilton Rancheria tribe.

“When we see our seal, that represents my people,” Tarango said. “What our tribal seal is to us is what the American flag is to the United States.”

Fiske said the helmet represents the strength of the partnership between the three organizations.

“This has never been done at Sac State, and it’s a unique opportunity,” Fiske said. “This is the largest one-day sporting event in Sacramento, so it is a big deal.”

Wood said multiple parties were involved in designing the helmet, including himself, the players, the athletic department and the tribe.

“I know the players are excited, and we will absolutely be seeing it in years to come,” Wood said. “And hey, we know this: we’re going to look good.”