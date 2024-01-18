How to navigate classes during Sac State’s CFA Strike

A 23-campus California State University strike hosted by the California Faculty Association and Teamsters Local 10 will be taking place during the first week of instruction for the upcoming spring semester at Sacramento State.

Students may have questions about how this will affect class attendance, the availability of student resources, graduation and more.

Here are some FAQs with information about the CFA strike.

Question: Who are the CFA and Teamsters Local 10?



Answer: The California Faculty Association is a union run by and for California State University faculty members. They ensure that CSU is an equal and fair workspace for students and staff alike. More information about the CFA can be found on its website.

Teamsters Local 10 is a union made up of California higher education workers. Their goal is to rally for liveable pay, better working conditions and more benefits for California workers. They are working in solidarity with the CFA to help them meet their goals. More information can be found on the Teamsters Local 10 website.



Q: How long will the CFA strike take place?



A: The CFA strike will take place Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26. As it stands, the CFA and CSU are still bargaining and until they reach a unanimous agreement; the strike will either last through the week or end once the CFA and CSU reach an agreement.

Q: Do I need to attend class?



A: Sac State will be fully operational during the strike. Whether or not your professor is protesting during this time is on a professor-by-professor basis. Students should refer to their student email or reach out to professors personally to figure out the status of their class schedule and assignments.

If your professor does not reach out to you by the time of class, you should attend instruction as normal. Professors and staff will not be using email, canvas, or any other work platform starting Monday.

Q: Will the strike affect course enrollment and drop-outs?



A: According to a Campus Announcement, the enrollment schedule has been adjusted to accommodate the strike and its effects on student education. Please refer to the key below, referenced from the announcement.

Weeks 1-2: Add and drop classes via MySacState. Courses that require permission from instructors must be completed via the add/drop form on OneBase.

Week 3: The add/drop form and an instructor’s signature must be provided to add or drop a class.

Week 4: The add/drop form, an instructor’s signature and a Department Chair’s signature are required to add or drop a class.

Q: Will the strike affect my grades or course completion/graduation?



A: Neither should be affected by the strike or hinder your ability to graduate.



Q: Will the strike affect students moving into their dorms?



A: Students moving into the residence halls will not be affected by the strike and should proceed as usual. All services should be available to them at that time. Move-in day is scheduled for Friday.

Q: Will student services, such as the bookstore, library and union, be closed?

A: All student services and resources will be open and available to enrolled students.

Q: If my class is canceled, how should I proceed?



A: You should contact your professors and ask if there are any assignments you can complete asynchronously to not fall behind, or if there’s going to be an adjustment in the course’s lesson schedule to accommodate the strike. Students should contact their professors before Monday.

Q: How can I find out more information if I have questions on the strike and/or first week of school?



A: For further questions, you can view the strike information page or reach out to Associate Vice President for Student Engagement and Success Bill Hebert at [email protected].