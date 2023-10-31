The State Hornet Podcast #6: Faculty roundtable and protest over Israel-Palestine conflict, ASI director resigns

Podcast editor James Fife and podcast staffer Evan Patocka talk about the news across campus from the past week.

James talks about the faculty roundtable regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict and the protest held by Students for Justice in Palestine the following week. He also talks about the new Stinger Sound Session with guests Venetian Veil.

Evan covers the revival Barrio Art Program, along with the regulation of the ASI Director of Arts and Letters.

SHOW NOTES: