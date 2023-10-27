The State Hornet Broadcast: Pride Week, pro-Palestine protests and more CapRadio resignations

Students for Justice in Palestine organized a march in support of Palestine Thursday, Oct. 12. Speakers talked about how they have been directly affected by the crisis and called on Sacramento State to support Palestinian students.

Conversatorio was held on Monday Oct. 9, at the Union with Matías Mera and Juan Miranda. Students got to participate in a discussion about the importance of supporting Latin American art and preserving cultural traditions for future generations.

On Wednesday Oct. 11, Jonathan Bowman, Lorelei Bayne, Antoniette Vojtech and Mayra Endriga were the last four to leave the CapRadio board of directors. According to Brian Blomster, Sac State’s director of News and Communication, a new board is on the horizon.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk welcomed 28,000 attendees on Sunday, Oct. 15. Families, friends and survivors raised $430,000 to help those fighting breast cancer.

Sac State volleyball beat both Montana and Montana State 3-1, men’s soccer lost to UC Irvine 2-0, increasing their winless streak to 13 and Hornet football lost to the Montana State Bobcats 42-30.

The PRIDE center hosted the Pride Fair in the Library Quad on Tuesday, Oct. 17. There were 35 tables at the event and students were able to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community resources available both on and off campus.