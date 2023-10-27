The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet Broadcast: Pride Week, pro-Palestine protests and more CapRadio resignations
Students and faculty who attend the event hold up posters reading Free Palestine Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. They also chanted the same words alongside the event organizers in the library quad.
Students for Justice in Palestine hold a walk out
Palestine rountable
Students left unsatiated after Israel-Palestine roundtable discussion
Associated Students Inc. Director of Arts & Letters Christian Hernandez-Hunter poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring semester. Hernandez-Hunter has since resigned from his position after continuous hardships with others led to the decision. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
ASI director resigns from the board
Professors Molly Dugan, Harvey Stark, Sahar Razavi and Jaime Jackson at the faculty roundtable Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Each of the professors spoke on part of their area of expertise.
Faculty roundtable is met with mixed responses
Last year’s Dia De Los Muertos communal gathering held in the library quad Wednesday Nov. 2nd. Over 120 students were involved and 25 altars were built for last year’s event. (Canva graphic made by Hailey Valdivia and Image Courtesy of Luis Garcia).
Celebrate life at the Día De Los Muertos Communal Gathering
(L-R) Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio and Pedro Pascal dressed as Tía Rosa and Mamá Flores at Saturday Night Live Saturday Oct., 21, 2023. This sketch spotlighted the Latinx community’s use of dark humor to cope with trauma. (Photo Courtesy of Saturday Night Live)
OPINION: Dark humor: the Vaporub to our intergenerational trauma
The Anime and Manga Society Club during their meeting in room 1020 of Mendocino Hall Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Thursdays are game nights for the club. (Photo by Madison Duong.)
Students join together to celebrate the subculture of anime and manga
An ofrenda at El Panteón Saturday, Oct. 29 2022, decorated with candles, photos, flowers and more. An ofrenda is an important element of Día de los Muertos. (Photo by Jasmine Ascencio. Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)
Dia de los Muertos 2023
The ofrenda is a key part of Día de los Muertos. They are used to remember and honor those that have passed away and guide them back home to celebrate the holiday. (Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)
Building an Ofrenda: marigolds, memorabilia and guiding lights
The CapRadio downtown facility, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Sacramento State President Luke Wood said the university has committed $12 million to aid the organization and expected to spend $5 million more.
Sac State leaders weigh in on recent CapRadio woes
Lassen Hall services, such as the Bursar’s Office pictured Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023, will become an even stronger resource for students seeking financial aid following the CSU System 6% increase. The tuition increase will leave many students wondering how this will impact their finances over the course of their time at Sac State.
‘How much are you willing to pay for your dreams?’: CSU to increase tuition
New Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Aniesha Mitchell in her office at Lassen Hall, Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2023. Her appointment to the role was announced via SacSend on Sep. 8.
Aniesha Mitchell appointed interim vice president of Student Affairs
Sacramento State President Luke Wood sits on the University Union Ballroom stage with wife, Idara Essien-Wood Thursday, Aug. 24, during his first fall address. This address is an opportunity for Wood to answer questions and set his expectations going into the new semester.
Sac State President Luke Wood delivers first fall address
The California State Auditor releases a report on the California State University’s handling of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The report found the CSU had mishandled several investigations, including closing cases without formal investigations that warranted them. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
State audit finds CSU mishandled sexual harassment investigations
Sac State students visit the Parents & Families Program office during Phlagleblast inside the University Union Sept. 8, 2023. The University Union houses many of the student resources campus has to offer.
Unleash your potential with a treasure trove of campus resources
The Associated Students Inc. executive board meeting takes place in the Green & Gold room in the University Union, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. ASI Director of Graduate Studies Hisham Hussain was set to appeal his strike, but the hearing was called off after the strike was changed to a warning.
ASI director issued warning for failing to respond to emails
The Associated Students Inc.’s Appellate Council decided they will not hear the appeal from SSIS Director-Elect Nikita Akhumov (left) Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Isabella Jimenez (right), the runner up candidate, will take over the position the fall 2023 semester. (Photos provided by Sacramento State; graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard)
ASI Appellate Council will not hear candidate’s appeal over disqualification recommendation
Guy West Bridge, April 2, 2023 at Sacramento State where there were reports of a person with a possible rifle, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Sacramento State Police Department investigated the reports and found that they were unfounded.
BREAKING: Reports of rifle on campus unfounded
A scooter and bike properly locked up at the stairs by Sequoia Hall in the campus provided spots Thursday, Sept. 26, 2023. Multiple accounts of various types of theft continue to be reported to the Sacramento State Police according to the CSUS crime log.
Upsurge in electric scooter theft is cause for concern among students
Sacramento County Sheriff deputies on the scene of an arrest following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by Parking Structure 5, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. A deputy on the scene said the damage to the vehicle occurred due to it hitting a pole.
BREAKING: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with arrest on campus
A blue emergency light on the pathway to the Library Quad on campus Thursday, Sept. 12, 2023. The blue lights are used to alert the Sacramento Police Department of incidents occurring on campus.
In the ‘Red Zone’: what resources does the campus offer survivors?
Jenkins Hall, a co-ed student residence on campus, Thursday, Sep. 7, 2023. A sexual assault was reported there on Aug. 31.
BREAKING: Sexual assault at Jenkins Hall
Mariachi Tonantzin La Familia inaugurando el comienzo de la Feria de Educación un evento lleno de recursos para estudiantes que buscan aplicar a la universidad el sábado 7 de octubre. La feria era bilingüe en inglés y español.
Sac State’s Feria de Educación ofrece información de colegiatura a hispanohablantes
Miembros de la Banda Uriense miran a la multitud en la celebración del Día de la Independencia de México en Sac State el Jueves 14 de Septiembre de 2023. Esta celebración anual se llama El Grito.
Iniciando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con El Grito
El mediocampista de tercer año de Sacramento State Francisco Magaña, espera el balón para enfrentarse al defensor de Sonoma State en el Hornet Field el sábado 8 de abril de 2023. Magaña juega su última temporada en el otoño de 2023 y busca hacer de su último baile con los Hornets algo memorable.
‘Podemos ganar esta cosa’: equipo de Fútbol masculino de Sac State cree en su carrera de Big West
Organizaciones y centros en el campus de Sacramento State organizan eventos en celebración de la semana nacional de concientización sobre los trabajadores agrícolas y más. (Gráfico creado en Canva)
Vista Previa: Semana Nacional de Concientización sobre los Trabajadores Agrícolas y más
Sac State freshman running back Zeke Burnett sidesteps a Montana State defender Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Due to injuries in the running back room, Burnett has had to step up and has 76 yards and one touchdown.
Football Mailbag: Sac State is down, but not out
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin blocks a ball against Montana at The Nest Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Kamba-Griffin had a total of six kills and four blocks.
Sac State volleyball defends the Nest against Montana and Montana State
Robert and Jhared together on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. They are playing together on the same team for the first time.
Brotherly love: The siblings fulfilling their dreams at Sac State
Sophomore running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver searches for a running lane Saturday Oct. 22, 2023. Tau-Tolliver had a career day with 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Sac State struggles while Montana State runs away with victory
Freshman forward Kiir Kiir Chol Deng prepares for his sophomore season with the men’s basketball team. Over the last month and a half, Kiir Kiir said he has added 11 pounds of bulk to provide more physicality on the defensive end.
Three continents and 9,000 miles: Hoops prospect finds new home
Sac State has hired Aaron Kallhoff as the newest women’s basketball head coach. Kallhoff comes over from BYU, boasting over 20-years of coaching experience in NCAA women’s basketball. (Graphic made by Tony Rodriguez, Photo courtesy of Sac State Athletics)
BREAKING: Sac State hires new women’s basketball head coach
The Sacramento Kings are Pacific Division Champions due in large part to star guard De’Aaron Fox, who has led the team with 25.2 points per game. While holding the third seed, the Kings await the end of the regular season for their sixth seed opponent. (Photo taken from The Analyst; graphic made in Canva by Nathan Smith)
A Game of Thrones to face…the Kings?
Graphic made in Canva by Isaac Streeter
Swarm Report Week 6: A final look at women’s basketball
In 2022-2023 the Sacramento State men’s basketball team averaged 200 more people in attendance than the women’s team; that women’s team made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. “It doesn’t really matter how well we’re doing or how well they’re doing, the men’s team will kind of always have more support than us,” Sac State women’s basketball player Katie Peneueta said. (Graphic made in Canva by Siany Harts)
OPINION: Women’s basketball breaks records, still receives less support
[FILE] Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy takes an at bat versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. With his fifth inning home run on Saturday, Aloy became the all time leader in Sacramento State’s Division I history for home runs hit by a freshman with 12.
‘Pass the Bat’: Hornets baseball wins second conference series of year
Sacramento State senior closer Jack Zalasky stands on top of parking structure three overlooking John Smith field on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Zalasky ranks third in Sacramento State history career saves with 23 saves.
Like father like son: Sac State closer follows in his dads steps
[FILE] (L-R) Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and junior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez set up on defense against UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The left side of the infield started every game this series and combined to go 10-26 with four extra base hits including a home run each.
‘We gotta get it going’: Sac State baseball drops two more conference games
Freshman pitcher and outfielder Jaxon Byrd makes his collegiate pitching debut versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Byrd made his first collegiate start versus ninth ranked Stanford on Tuesday, April 18, throwing two innings and striking out two.
‘We were gonna win’: Sac State stuns #9 Stanford
Junior pitcher Cooper Rons throws a pitch to freshman catcher Jacob Cortez Sunday, April 16, 2023, at John Smith Field. Rons threw three and one-third innings on Sunday, setting a career high for strikeouts with six.
Weekend recap: Sac State baseball drops fourth conference series of year
Junior kicker Zach Schreiner has been cool and collected under pressure for the Hornets. He has made all extra point attempts, 9 for 11 field goal attempts and his longest field goals were 44-yards against Stanford and Idaho. (Photos courtesy of the Schreiner family, Ryan Lorenz, graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard)
‘He goes out there and does his thing’: Sac State kicker earns scholarship
Sac State hosts Montana State on ESPN2 for the school’s second appearance on national television. The Hornets beat Montana on ESPN2 last year in overtime. (Photos: (L-R) James Fife, Graphic created in Canva by Siany Harts)
Sac State readies for top 5 brawl against Montana State
Sac State sophomore tight end Coleman Kuntz high steps after a touchdown Sept. 30, 2023. Kuntz’s 24-yard reception was the longest pass of the day for Sac State against Northern Colorado.
Sac State escapes own mistakes to beat Northern Colorado
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Robert and Jhared together on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. They are playing together on the same team for the first time.
Brotherly love: The siblings fulfilling their dreams at Sac State
Junior goalkeeper Mac Learned standing up the pitch against UC Santa Barbara Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Learned has 86 saves this season, which is the most for any Division I men’s soccer goalkeeper.
11 games without a win: Sac State men’s soccer loses to UC Santa Barbara
Junior forward Ariana Scholten gearing up to take a shot Oct. 1, 2023, against Portland State. Scholten scored her first goal this season and her first as a Hornet against Idaho State on Sunday.
Sac State fails to secure a win over the weekend coming up with two draws instead
Sac State forward Francisco Magaña takes a shot against Cal Poly Oct. 11, 2023. The Hornets had 12 shots against the Mustangs but weren’t able to score.
Sac State men’s soccer’s scoring woes have led to a winless streak
FILE: Sacramento State softball celebrates after a win against Southern Utah March 3, 2023 at Shea Stadium. The Hornets swept the University of Maine in a doubleheader Wednesday to move their record to 14-9 on the season.
Sac State softball takes first season sweep over University of Maine
Junior pitcher Savannah Wahl throws a pitch on the mound at Shea Stadium on Friday, March 3, 2023.. Wahl transferred from Butte community college in Oroville, California to Sacramento State this year.
Sac State softball brings heat at Capital Classic
The Sac State softball team huddles around home plate on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Sac State. The Hornets opened their season with the NorCal kickoff tournament where they won 2 of 5 games.
RECAP: Sac State softball drop 3 of 5 games in opening tournament
Graphic created in Canva.
Buzzin’ Dozen – Edition 1
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Setter Ashtin Olin sets the ball for teammates Bridgette Smith or Sarah Falk to spike during the third set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets lost the match against Portland State with a final score of 3-1.
SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose
(L-R) Juniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki during their home match versus Saint Mary’s at Sacramento State Tennis courts on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The duo went 20-1 in doubles play during the 2022 season. Photos by Hugo Quintanilla. Graphic created in canva by Chris Woodard
Two is better than one: Hungarian national champions serve aces for Sac State
Maddy Ferreros stands in front of the Sac State tennis court after finishing her training on April 20, 2022. She was named the Big Sky Conference womens tennis co-player of the week on April 5, 2022.
Sacramento State women’s tennis newcomer gleams in first season
Sac State junior Ori Maior serving against Montana State Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. The Hornets dropped their regular-season finale against the Bobcats 7-0.
Sac State’s Men’s Tennis suffers massive loss at Montana State
Sac State sophomore Rudolfs Aksenoks returns a serve to teammate Mate Voros on the other side of the court, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Asenoks is 4-0 this season in singles matches.
PREVIEW: Sac State’s men’s tennis team faces Saint Mary’s after two straight losses.
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin blocks a ball against Montana at The Nest Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Kamba-Griffin had a total of six kills and four blocks.
Sac State volleyball defends the Nest against Montana and Montana State
Senior outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann attempts to attack the Wildcats for a kill at The Nest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Volkmann had a total of 13 kills and one block in this match.
Sac State volleyball errors cost them against Weber State
Sac State Volleyball players in the huddle during their match against the Vandals in Moscow, Idaho Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The Hornets swept the Vandals 3-0 to remain undefeated in the conference.
Sac State volleyball serves up two road wins
Reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week, senior middle blocker Kalani Hayes #2 going for a kill during the match up against Portland State Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Hayes ended the day with 6 kills, 15 team assists and 5 blocks to help secure the win for the Hornets.
‘Good teams just win’: Sac State wins to remain undefeated in conference play
The Sac State volleyball players huddled before the start of the match against Northern Arizona Thursday, Sep. 21, 2023 at The Nest. The Hornets opened their Big Sky play this weekend and are now 2-0 in conference play.
‘It just felt right’: Sac State volleyball starts the Big Sky play off right
Halloween spirit is thriving in the Sacramento area with spooky and scary attractions. Here is a chance to enjoy the best event attractions in town. (Graphic created in Canva by Katelyn Marano)
Five wicked Halloween attractions in and around Sacramento
A controversial entry in the “Halloween” franchise, “Season of the Witch” is held up by some as one of the series worst and others as an underrated classic. Featuring androids, pagan rituals and the worlds most annoying commercial, this cheesy but gorey 80’s horror movie may be just what you’re looking for. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’
The Southside Park Mural sits along the wall of the park’s amphitheater Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Originally painted by members of the Sacramento artist collective Royal Chicano Air Force in 1977, the mural was restored by the artists in 2001.
‘You are not alone’: The Barrio Art Program makes a comeback
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
Business marketing major Stacy Sei modeled an earth-inspired outfit at the Forces of Nature fashion show Sunday, April 23, 2023. An overarching theme of the show was sustainability in clothing.
GALLERY: Fashion on an elemental mission
(L-R) Fashion merchandising and management majors Joanne Lee and Sophy Xiong put the final touches on Lees dress design at the Forces of Nature dress rehearsal Thursday, April 13, 2023. Designers picked from one of four elements for inspiration: fire, water, earth and air.
Sac State’s Fashion Club primed for spring fashion show
A gas mask on the wall near the entrance of the Smog Collectors exhibit at the Library Gallery Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The lens reveals an image depicting various agents of pollution in modern society; the inscription on the filter provides some background behind the inspiration for the piece.
Grim gallery shows haunting future for generations to come
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
BTDT Been There Done That
Been There, Done That Ep 2: $100 vs. San Francisco
Classy Bag Lady’s Chic Boutique proprietor Connie McBride’s tile art on display at her booth at the Sacramento Black Expo on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. McBride’s boutique is a Sacramento-based mobile fashion business that offers unique clothing, jewelry and accessories.
Sacramento hosts annual celebration of Black Expo
Many Sac State students are dating and plan to have a romantic date on Valentine’s Day but can’t decide where to go. The State Hornet made a list of cafes, restaurants and bars to visit when love’s day is here. (Graphic by Madelaine Church made in Canva)
Love is in the hive
“Stinger Lickin’ Good” is a weekly food column that showcases budget-friendly recipes for college students. Enough to feed a crowd, these recipes are easy to make and can satisfy those with three roommates or none (we won’t judge). (Graphic made in Canva by Dominique Williams)
Stinger Lickin’ Good: Long-lasting lasagna
Maren Morris performing on the Visit Sacramento stage at GoldenSky Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. GoldenSky was a two-day country music festival hosted at Discovery Park. (Photo by Nathan Zucker)
Country acts reflect on their GoldenSky experience
This graphic shows a handful of the artists that are being appreciated in this post, from notable figures such as Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Christian Nodal, Fuerza Regida, and Cuco. These artists range from the traditional Latin sounds to alternative, this playlist has a good variety that will sure catch the attention of anyone this Hispanic Heritage Month. (Images courtesy of Getty, Euphoria, HypeBeast and El Mañana. Christian Nodal by JG is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED. Graphic made in Picsart by Anthony Golston)
The State Hornet’s Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 playlist
The Farm House at the GoldenSky music festival in 2022. GoldenSky returns to Discovery Park for the second consecutive year this weekend.
Get your cowboy hats and boots ready for the return of GoldenSky
Headliner My Chemical Romance stuns the crowd as they close the festival at the Jack Daniels stage on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. After a six-year hiatus, My Chemical Romance played at Aftershock during the North America leg of their Reunion Tour.
These bands will rock your socks off at Aftershock
The fall season is here and now’s the perfect time to add some new music to your playlist! From the timeless classic “Autumn in New York” to modern hits such as “We Fell In Love in October,” this is a playlist everyone can enjoy! (Photo and graphic created in Canva by Madelaine Church)
A playlist everyone will fall for this season
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
Getting a limited release in 2006, “Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon” does a lot with its microbudget of under $70,000. While it still doesn’t fully live up to its premise, it still manages to be a solid addition to any horror movie lineup. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image Courtesy of GlenEcho Entertainment)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon’
One of the most divisive entries in the “Friday the 13th” franchise, the series fifth film “A New Beginning” was one of many attempts to try something new with the franchise. While the idea of a new killer donning the mask is fine on paper, its execution doesn’t live up to the challenge. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Friday the 13th: A New Beginning’
Considered by many to be a classic of the golden age of Hollywood, 1955’s “The Night of the Hunter” delivers a folk tale-like atmosphere that’s equal parts serene as it is terrifying. Add in an amazing performance from Robert Mitchum as serial killer and self-proclaimed preacher Harry Powell and it’s easy to see how this movie earned its praise. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)
Hornet Horrors: ‘The Night of the Hunter’
One of many adaptations of the works of horror author H.P. Lovecraft, 1985s Re-Animator manages to also be one of the best. A great example of an 80s cult classic, this flick has all the blood and cheesiness you could want. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, Image courtesy of Empire Pictures)
Hornet Horrors: ‘Re-Animator’
Venetian Veil Thumbnail
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Venetian Veil spell lush soundscapes with cosmic tones
Conversatorios. Juan Miranda and Matías Mera
A glimpse into the movement of preserving Indigenous cultures
American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicks off at Hornet Stadium Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The community gathered to support and spread awareness for loved ones diagnosed with breast cancer
Thinking pink: Community rallies behind breast cancer fundraiser at Sac State
Made in Canva by Evan Patocka
Swarm Report #4: Updates on football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #5: Fentanyl overdoses, breast cancer walk and Hornet’s soccer struggles
Graphic made in Canva
Beyond the Hive Ep 3: Waffles and Mannekin Pis
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #4: CapRadio board members resign, Aftershock Festival and another delay for the ‘Esak’tima Center
Graphic made in Canva
Beyond the Hive Ep 2: Kangaroos and Didgeridoos
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #4: CapRadio board members resign, Aftershock Festival and another delay for the ‘Esak’tima Center
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #2: Hispanic Heritage Month, COVID-19 surging on campus and a new Disability Cultural Center
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #12: Teamsters Protest, Sexual Assault Timeline and Asian-American studies art showcase.
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast: Take Back the Night, theft on campus and the Middle Class Scholarship
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Organizaciones y centros en el campus de Sacramento State organizan eventos en celebración de la semana nacional de concientización sobre los trabajadores agrícolas y más. (Gráfico creado en Canva)
Vista Previa: Semana Nacional de Concientización sobre los Trabajadores Agrícolas y más
El arresto del sospechoso en relación con casos de agresión sexual y más: El Avispón del Estado
El arresto del sospechoso en relación con casos de agresión sexual y más: El Avispón del Estado
Broadcast Featured Image
The State Hornet Broadcast: Cultural celebrations, CapRadio’s financial mishandlings and football heroics
Considered by many to be the first true slasher movie, Mario Bava’s 1971 classic “A Bay of Blood” helped define the genre. Even over five decades after its initial release, this bloody thriller still manages to hold up as an entertaining flick. (Graphic created in Canva by Ariel Caspar, image courtesy of Nuova Linea Cinematografica)
Hornet Horrors: ‘A Bay of Blood’
“Into the Groove” will explore current, past and developing trends in music each week. For the column’s first edition, we will revisit 2015 and its significance on music today. (Graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard)
Into the Groove: Revisiting 2015, the best year of music in the last decade
Alexis Jimenez, an anthropology student, addressing the panel of administrators regarding the recent sexual assaults on and near campus in the Redwood Room of the University Union on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The State Hornet calls on the administration and the Sac State Police Department to increase transparency with the campus community and provide concrete plans for the solutions proposed. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa. Photo by Alyssa Branum.
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know
Women at Sacramento State walk around campus, their rights in the hands of a majority male US Senate, protected by a pro-choice California State Senate. Women at Sac State have more jurisdiction over their bodies than women in Texas, who have very little time to decide what’s best for them when they discover they are pregnant. Graphic made in Canva.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ means women, too
Joseph Castro speaks to Sacramento State over Zoom as well as in person during his first visit to the campus as Chancellor on Nov. 3, 2021. Castro lied about the constant Title IX violations of his Vice President of Student Affairs in order to become chancellor.
Editorial: Joseph Castro never deserved to be CSU Chancellor
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen addresses students in the crowd of California Faculty Association protestors at the University Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Nelsen said he could not get involved in the bargaining of CFA’s contracts. Photo of Nelsen taken by John Cabales. Graphic created in Canva.
EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign
The State Hornet Editorial Board urges Sac State students to vote no on the California gubernatorial recall election that could see Gavin Newsom ousted from office should it succeed. The election will take place Tuesday, Sept. 14.
EDITORIAL: Sac State students, you must vote no on the California recall election
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 1 : ‘The Cable Guy’ vs. ‘Excalibur’
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. (Movie posters courtesy of Lionsgate)
The Big Picture – John Wick 4
Newsletter editor and film critic Gavin S. Hudson has been reviewing movies since high school. “The Whale” has been nominated for three Oscars; is it worthy? Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson | movie posters courtesy of A24.
The Big Picture – ‘The Whale’
Series promotional poster featuring Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna and supporting cast. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once to something real?” (Picture courtesy of Disney+. Graphic created in Canva by Ryan Ascalon).
‘Andor’ grounds Star Wars universe in storytelling
(L-R) Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) looking out at post-apocalyptic Boston. They are about set out for an adventure that will change both of their lives (Photo courtesy, Sony Pictures)
‘The Last Of Us’ stands among the best game to-screen adaptations
Students for Justice in Palestine organized a march in support of Palestine Thursday, Oct. 12. Speakers talked about how they have been directly affected by the crisis and called on Sacramento State to support Palestinian students.

Conversatorio was held on Monday Oct. 9, at the Union with Matías Mera and Juan Miranda. Students got to participate in a discussion about the importance of supporting Latin American art and preserving cultural traditions for future generations.

On Wednesday Oct. 11, Jonathan Bowman, Lorelei Bayne, Antoniette Vojtech and Mayra Endriga were the last four to leave the CapRadio board of directors. According to Brian Blomster, Sac State’s director of News and Communication, a new board is on the horizon.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk welcomed 28,000 attendees on Sunday, Oct. 15. Families, friends and survivors raised $430,000 to help those fighting breast cancer.

Sac State volleyball beat both Montana and Montana State 3-1, men’s soccer lost to UC Irvine 2-0, increasing their winless streak to 13 and Hornet football lost to the Montana State Bobcats 42-30.

The PRIDE center hosted the Pride Fair in the Library Quad on Tuesday, Oct. 17. There were 35 tables at the event and students were able to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community resources available both on and off campus.
